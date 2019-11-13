Subscribe

Casa doubles duo reaches VVAL finals

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 12, 2019, 4:19PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Casa Grande High School’s doubles team of Suparna Kompalli and Zoe Vestal reached the finals of the Vine Valley Athletic League girls doubles tennis tournament.

After winning three straight matches, the Gaucho duo was beaten in the finals by the Justin-Siena team of Megha Jackson and Bella Rampa, 6-3, 7-5.

Kompalli and Vestal got started on their way to the finals by beating Morgan Wright and Rose Mooney of Vintage, 7-5, 6-2. They then took care of Rose Newell and Presley Schultz of Justin-Siena, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8 and moved into the finals with a tense 3-6, 7-6 (8-6) (10-7) win over Lucia Lanzafame and Ashlyn Mills of Justin-Siena.

Casa Grande’s other doubles team of Perla Perez and Ashika Balakumaran lost in the first round to Lylahy Awad and Genesis Billingsley of American Canyon, 7-6, (7-4) 6-3.

Petaluma’s team of Meg Rawson and Maddie Peachey advanced to the second round by beating Cameron Wickersham and Julie Solomon of Napa, 6-4, 6-3. The Trojans were beaten in the quarterfinals by Lanzafame and Mills, 7-5, 6-3.

Petaluma’s duo of Olivia Peachey and Sofia Nadler was beaten by Napa’s Sophia Mostow and Sophia Kroll, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round.

Casa Grande’s Zoe Vestal was named to the All-VVAL team, joining Priyanka Shanker, Bella Rampa and Megha Jackson of Justin-Siena, Jamie Pope of Vintage and Sophia Mostow of Napa.

