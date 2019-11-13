Mustangs advance, Petaluma finished

ST. VINCENT 3, VACAVILLE CHRISTIAN 1

St. Vincent took a big first step forward in Nor-Cal Division V CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships Tuesday night, defeating Vacaville Christian, 3-1, in St. Vincent’s DeCarli Gymnasium.

Vacaville Christian came into the match with a 16-10 record, but as unbeaten champion of the Sierra Delta League, and gave St. Vincent a battle with every set tensely contested.

Vacaville’s Falcons won the first set, 25-18, before St. Vincent’s Mustangs rallied to win, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.

St. Vincent, the second-place finisher in the North Coast Section, was led, as usual, by Amanda Zeryny who had 27 kills and 28 digs. Alexanda Saisi helped with 25 assists, while Sarah Sarlatte contributed 28 digs.

Freshman Katarina Cespedes had a solid all-around game for the Mustangs, and finished off the victory by providing the game’s final point on a block.

Now 25-7 on the season, St. Vincent will play the winner of the Colfax-Los Molinos match Thursday.

—

LOWELL 3, PETALUMA 0

A strong Petaluma volleyball season came to a conclusion Tuesday night when the Trojans were beaten by Lowell from San Francisco, 3-0, in the first round of the Nor-Cal Division III state playoffs.

Lowell, the undefeated champion of the Academic Athletic Association, pretty well dominated, winning 25-15, 25-15, 25-12.

“We had our moments,” said Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes. “There was more positivity than negativity. They are a very, very good team.”

Hughes noted the play of junior Anna Hospodar for the Trojans. “She had a great passing game,” he said. The coach also noted the effort of senior Juliet Mattox. “Her energy and positive attitude kept us going,” he commented.