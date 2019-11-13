SV wins first Nor-Cal match, Petaluma falls

St. Vincent opened Nor-Cal volleyball play in Division V with a tense 3-1 win over the visiting Vacaville Christian Falcons in DeCarli Gym on Tuesday. The crowd pleaser turned slowly down the stretch in favor of St. Vincent.

Neither team opened a big margin and the score was close in all four sets, with the Mustangs prevailing behind the play of a couple of clutch senior hitters.

The Mustangs don’t have much time to savor their clippings as they will move to the quarterfinal round against fourth-seeded Colfax of the Sacramento area on Thursday night. Colfax dispatched Los Molinos in straight sets to move into the second round.

Things didn’t start well for St. Vincent as the hosts fell behind, 6-0, in the first set, and never took full command in losing 25-18. Six-foot freshman Kira Martin could not be contained at the center of the net, and she slammed home six winners against the slow-starting Lady Mustangs.

St. Vincent finally got its game together midway through the second set, led by senior Amanda Zeryny. She combined some heavy hitting at the left side of the net with some clever dinks, and the Mustangs evened the score at 1-1 with a nerve-racking 25-21 win in the second set.

It was never a blowout, but the Mustangs held on grimly to take the third and fourth sets, 25-19 and 25-20, to move on to the quarterfinals. A clutch block at the middle of the net by first-year player Katarina Cespedes sealed the deal.

As it has been all season for St. Vincent, it was the all-around play of Zeryny that propelled the late comeback. The hard-hitting veteran wound up slamming 27 kills, and she mixed it up with short shots into open spaces on the floor for winners. Zeryny added 28 digs in an all-purpose performance.

Cespedes played very well in her time on the floor, but she wasn’t the only junior varsity call-up who had a solid outing. Sophomore Charley Stevenson also got some back-row quality minutes for coach Kelsey McIntire.

“Charley was the libero for our junior varsity this year, and we brought her up late in the season,” noted a pleased McIntire. “She played very well, and made some good serves tonight.”

For the second straight playoff game, libero Sarah Sarlatte turned in a strong defense effort with 28 digs to match the total of Zeryny.

The Mustang back row had to be particularly aware of the movement of the rangy Martin on the other side of the net. Paced by Sarlatte and Sophia Skubic, the Mustangs kept the ball away from the big threat of the Falcons, and Martin sat out much of the fourth set.

Many of the clutch kills by Zeryny and teammate Grace Hood came as a result of assists made by Alexandra Saisi. The high-arcing sets by Saisi and Skubic were converted to points down the stretch. Saisi wound up with 25 assists in the contest.

Hood surprised the visiting Falcons with several hard-hit kills that slammed off the floor for Mustang points.

A quick scouting report from one of the Falcon assistant coaches gave McIntire some help in the upcoming match against Colfax. “I know where Colfax is, and the trip will be long enough for us to possibly stay overnight,” she said after the match.

The trip was well earned by the team-oriented Mustang squad. Every player executed a role in the victory. St. Vincent improved to 25-7 for the season while Vacaville Christian ended its season at 16-12.

Petaluma season ends

A strong Petaluma volleyball season came to a conclusion Tuesday night when the Trojans were beaten by Lowell from San Francisco, 3-0, in the first round of the Nor-Cal Division III state playoffs.

Lowell, the undefeated champion of the Academic Athletic Association, pretty well dominated, winning 25-15, 25-15, 25-12.

“We had our moments,” said Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes. “There was more positivity than negativity. They are a very, very good team.”

Hughes noted the play of junior Anna Hospodar for the Trojans. “She had a great passing game,” he said. The coach also mentioned the effort of senior Juliet Mattox. “Her energy and positive attitude kept us going,” he commented.

Petaluma finished the season at 19-7, was second in the tough Vine Vallley Athletic League and won two North Coast Section games to reach the semifinals.

“I’m not at all upset,” Hughes said. “We went further than any Petaluma team has in a long time. We had a great team and a great season.”

Lowell (26-8) moves on to play No. 3 seed Head-Royce of Oakland on Thursday.