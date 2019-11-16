St. Helena sophomore runs Saints over Mustangs

St. Vincent High School’s Mustangs contained St. Helena sophomore sensation Ivan Robledo sometimes, but couldn’t contain him all the time in the first round of the North Coast Section Division VII football playoffs.

Playing on his shining home Bob Patterson Memorial Field in the heart of wine country, Robledo broke loose for 323 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Saints to a 44-22 victory.

Robledo, a compactly built 5-foot, 11-inch 200 pounder, broke the game open on back-to-back carries in the third quarter.

Trailing just 22-15 at the half, St. Vincent appeared to be on the verge of tying the contest early in the third priod when a pair of sophomores, quarterback Jacob Porteous and wide receiver Dante Antonini hooked up on a 46-yard play to move to the St. Helena 20-yard line.

Two plays later, Robledo dashed the Mustangs hopes with a pass interception. On the second Saint play following the theft he found a lane up the middle and sped untouched 94 yards for a score.

In his next carry, an interval interrupted by a short St. Vincent drive and a punt, he went 67 yards for another touchdown.

That made the count 33-18 and, although the Mustangs battled back, they never fully recovered.

St. Helena, using deft time management, consumed eight minutes of the final quarter on a 62-yard drive that culminated with reserve quarterback Spencer Printz passing to George Cutting for a 21-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play that capped the Saint triumph with 2:24 to play.

Printz, a junior varsity call up for the playoffs, shared quarterbacking duties with senior Jake Mendes because season-long Saint starter Daniel Martinez was unable to play because of injuries.

St. Vincent had its moments, and managed to hang with the Saints through most of the game by mixing runs from freshman Kai Hall with passes from Porteous.

Hall, the recipient of almost as much Saint defensive attention as the Mustangs gave to Robledo, still managed to run for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Porteous completed 12 of 22 passes for 192 yards and twice connected with Antonini for touchdowns.

St. Vincent season-long leaders Gio Antonini, Tommy Izard, Andrew Kohler, Rory Morgan and Morgan Moriarty battled to the finish on both sides of the football.

Antonini was all over the field with 18 tackles, while Izard helped solidify both offensive and defensive lines with 10 tackles; Kohler had nine and provided a strong inside ball carrying complement to Hall. Morgan saved several potential long Saint gains with solo tackles.

Morarity symbolized the Mustang heart. He had to be helped off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter, but limped back on the field in the second half in a vain attempt to keep the Mustangs in the game.

St. Helena put together a 61-yard march that culminated with a 9-yard touchdown by Cody Ditomaso for the only score of a intensely played opening quarter. The Mustangs eschew PAT kicking, and added on a Robleto two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.

A 30-yard pass completion from Mendes to Ditomaso on a throw that glanced off the hands of a Mustang defender set Robleto up for a 9-yard scoring run and a 16-0 Saint lead.