JJ SAYS: Bad year for snack bar gourmets

It was a very disappointing football season. I’m not talking about how well local teams played. Although neither Casa Grande nor Petaluma made the North Coast Section playoffs, both played some very good games along the way. If you looked past the records, there were several exciting games and some exciting moments.

My disappointment came from the cuisine at different locals. It just wasn’t very good.

During the football season, my idea of a gourmet meal is a pulled-pork or barbecued beef sandwich with a side of potato salad served with a fine red Gatorade.

Unfortunately, such feasts are rare in this age of Costco-purchased beef patties and economy packets of potato chips.

I can well remembered the uncomparable barbecuded sandwiches I enjoyed while sitting in the stands at Andy Azevedo Field in Tomales. Alas, we no longer cover Tomales sports for the simple reason that no one (or almost no one) in the Tomales area subscribes to our newspaper. It is just a sign of the times.

An unforeseen consequence of that decision is that I miss the best football concession stand meal in the North Coast Section and possibly in the state.

This year, the menus have been extremely limited. Most outdoor dining establishments I have patronized have served only hamburgers with cheese (as opposed to real cheeseburgers), nachos with frills like cheese and chili on top, soggy pizza or hot dogs.

My two trips to wine country were especially disappointing.

You would think that the college-worthy facility where Napa and Vintage play their home games would offer special options. At Petaluma’s game against Napa at Memorial Stadium, the only available main course was hot dog.

It was the same last weekend at St. Vincent’s playoff game in St. Helena. Prior to the game I took a stroll through what was a sleepy farm community three decades before it became a wine community and tourist mecca.

What I saw was an upper crust Las Vegas with sparkling lights and wine tasting shops instead of margarita dispensaries on every block. It is reputed to have some of the best dining experiences in Northern California. I’ll never know. I had neither the time nor the credit rating to partake.

Instead, I opted for the snack bar at Bpb Patterson Memorial Field on the St. Helena High School campus. Surely such a fine field in the midst of such opulence would offer exceptional pre-game food fare.

Wrong!

The only thing available in the heart of Gourmet Land was the standard fare of hot dog and basic pizza. In fairness, the hot dog was pretty good, but anything would have tasted good after a 2-plus hour trek through Friday night traffic.

A friendly St. Helena official explained that the school doesn’t fire up the grill for playoff games because past experience has taught them that the playoff games don’t usually attract enough patrons to make it worthwhile.

Not to end this soggy saga on a down note, it should be pointed out that the best vitals I encountered this fall was close to home at Casa Grande High School.

The Gauchos offered a big, juicy cheeseburger with the cheese actually melted on the meat. The taco truck provided a tasty alternative.

As far as other food venues go — well my mother who was a darn good, if basic, cook — and whose mother isn’t — used to tell me, “If you can’s say something good about something don’t say anything at all.”

I’ve already said way too much.

