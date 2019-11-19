Tough end to great season, but SV volleyball will return

The journey is over.

Last week in Colfax, located north of Sacramento, the St. Vincent Lady Mustangs (25-8) fell to the host Falcons in five wrenching sets by a count of 3-2, thus spelling the end to the volleyball season for the local netters.

It was a notable season for St. Vincent as the Mustangs reached the North Coast Section finals for the first time since 1994. The top four finishers in the NCS advanced to the Nor-Cal playoffs, and St. Vincent punctuated its appearance with a 3-1 win over highly rated Vacaville Christian in the first round.

The Nor-Cal quarterfinal game in Colfax was a terrific contest between two evenly matched Division V foes. The host Lady Falcons were seeded No.4 in the bracket, while St. Vincent came into town after a long journey as the fifth seed.

After hard fought 25-13, 17-25, 26-28, and 25-16 final scores in the first sets, the two squads banged heads again in the all important tie-breaking round to 15 points.

Colfax won it, 15-12, but the appreciative crowd generously saluted both teams who gave it their best efforts.

The entire season result for the undersized Mustangs should be put in

perspective as they faced taller teams at the net in each round. Seniors Amanda Zeryny and teammate Grace Hood kept their team in the hunt all season with kills from both ends of the net.

Zeryny, one of the top all-around small school players in the Empire, had 911 kills in 72 sets going into Nor-Cal play. She didn’t disappoint against Colfax with 30 kills and a like number of digs on the defensive side of the net.

Hood additionally had another solid outing with 30 digs and 7 kills.

The match would be the final volleyball appearance of Zeryny, Hood, and fellow seniors Smantha Silva, Grace Agusto. Together with unheralded passer Alexandra Saisi, the girls finished with two consecutive North Central League II titles under coach

Kelsey McIntire. Saisi eclipsed the 20 mark in assists again with 25 against the Bulldogs.

McIntire has orchestrated a two-year overall record of 45-15 while earning two consecutive NCL II co-titles. She was able to effectively blend in more role players into key positions as the season moved along, and they all contributed.

It will be the final season of play in the NCL II for the Mustangs who

will jump to the North Bay Redwood League.

Teams in the North Bay Redwood League are mostly Division III and IV clubs, but the Mustangs will still compete in Division V should they earn playoff placement after the season.

Building blocks are in place for next season, including veteran players Sarah Sarlatte, Sophia Skubic, Grace Woerner, Maddy Duffy, Abby Carvajal and Claire Yacoboski.

Two notable players were brought up from the junior

varsity for the playoffs. Katrina Cespedes used both hands at the middle of the net as a skilled blocker, and sophomore Charley Stevenson contributed big time in the final three matches for the Mustangs.

Length will still be an issue for St. Vincent, but its passing will keep the team in the hunt.