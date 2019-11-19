Back to business for another good Casa team

It’s back to business for the Casa Grande girls basketball program as the Lady Gauchos open the season on Thursday with a game on the road against neighboring Rancho Cotate in the new Cougar campus multi-purpose complex.

The opposing Lady Cougars were 25-5 and North Bay Redwood champions last season under returning coach Mario Newton. Included in the victims for Rancho was Casa Grande in a tight, 60-54, game that opened the season.

Not much has changed for Casa under veteran coach Dan Sack as the Gauchos will again feature a defensive-oriented team that applies pressure for most of the game. Returning junior guards Trinity Merwin and Sophia Gardea still have a defensive spring in their step as their third season together nears.

Coach Sack dials up a variety of trapping defenses. It is a style of basketball that allows no letting up on either end of the floor. Merwin and Gardea bring that intensity with regularity.

Merwin was the top scorer on the team last year, and features a fearless driving style of play in penetrating opposing defenses. It is evident that she has improved her short range game as well.

Gardea is the slasher, and favors base-line moves that often result in drop passes to waiting teammates. Gardea also has very quick hands in the Gaucho match-up zone defense.

The Gauchos were on display at a pre-season five-team scrimmage at Marin Catholic on Saturday morning, and it was up tempo as usual with Sack encouraging each double team against MC, St. Mary’s of Albany, Campolindo and Montgomery.

Not much has changed, and Casa might even be a step quicker.

Backing the third-year lead guards will be Lily Pederson, Cassie Llaverias, Mazin Dahmani and Taty Morrow among others. Sack is not ready to commit to a regular-season roster quite yet because he rotates every body into the action before the end of the second period. There might still be changes before the Rancho contest.

Wing shooter Emma Reese will return for her senior season, and will bring with her a threat from beyond the 3-point line. Reese can get into rhythm and stroke in several long range shots if given a half step.

Junior Ashley Casper has taken over the early opposite wing slot with her strong pre-season play. Casper can handle passing and shooting from either side of the floor, and brings experience from last season.

Noticeably missing from the team this year will be the steady play of graduated four-year veteran Samantha Dedrickson. She was a steady force on a club that went 18-10 last year, including a 10-2 second-place finish in the Vine Valley Athletic League. She had a good outing in the Gauchos’ win over regular-season champion Vintage, 41-37, in the league post-season tournament championship game.

Competing for a spot in the painted area offense will be freshman Jaime Mcgaughey and veteran Bella Blue. Mcgaughey was impressive with her work on the glass in the scrimmages at Marin Catholic. Her offensive output will come as the season moves along.

As was the case last season, Casa Grande has a very demanding schedule that includes powers Cardinal Newman and Miramonte. The Gauchos will again play in the West Coast Jamboree in the East Bay.

Sack was hard pressed to pick a favorite in the second season of play in the VVAL that opens in January.

“Defending champion Vintage lost quite a few girls and Justin-Siena won’t have their top scorer,” he said. “I think Petaluma will be better as will American Canyon.

“American Canyon had some good young players last year who were only freshmen. Napa plays very hard, and we only got by them 55-53 in the league tournament.”