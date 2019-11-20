Trojan boys win opener for new head coach

It wasn’t real pretty, but the Petaluma High School’s boys basketball team’s 66-60 victory over Maria Carrillo on Tuesday night was definitely inspiring.

The game was the first of the season for the Trojans and their first under the leadership of new coach Anton Lyons.

“It’s not always going to be pretty,” the coach said. “What we’re trying to do is establish a championship culture, to get the players believing they can win.”

Tuesday’s home-court victory is a good step in that direction.

The game was a somewhat typical first game, with mistakes and missed opportunities on both sides.

After a fairly even first half, things turned on Petaluma long-distance connections in the third quarter.

Trailing, 30-25, at the half, the Trojans opened the period with a 14-3 streak. Junior guard Esteban Bermudez, a returning veteran, hit two of the treys in an assault.

By the end of the quarter, Petaluma had gone from five down to six up at 45-39, and, although the lead expanded and contracted over a foul-prolonged final period, the Trojans never trailed.

At one point during the final period, Petaluma led by 10 at 52-42 on back-to-back hoops by Julian Garrahan.

But the Pumas refused to go home quietly. Sparked by bombers Austin Ehrlicker and Carson James, they kept battling back, and in the final minute were to within four points at 61-57.

Petaluma could have made things a lot less frantic at the finish had it been able to connect more frequently from the free-throw line. In an effort to trade fouls for possession in the final two minutes, Maria Carrillo sent the Trojans to the stripe 16 times. They converted on just nine of those opportunities.

However, five of those hits came in succession from Ryan Sullivan, Bermudez and Will Krupp to pull the game out of Puma reach.

For the game, Petaluma was 19 of 31 from the foul line, while Maria Carrillo was 4 of 11. Much of the discrepancy came at the end, but the Pumas also hurt themselves with 10 fouls in the first half.

Bermudez led the Trojans with 21 points, while Julian Garrahan added 15 and Ryan Sullivan scored 13. The 6-foot, 5-inch Garrahan and 6-foot, 3-inch Sullivan were also major factors on the backboards and helping Petaluma rule the paint. Sophomore Cole Garzoli, although just 6-foot, 2 inches, was also a major factor on the inside for Petaluma, scoring eight points.

Jones with 20 points and Ehrlicker with 21 carried the scoring load for Maria Carrillo.

Petaluma tries to stretch the first win into a streak back on its home court Friday against San Rafael.