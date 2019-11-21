Subscribe

T-Girls win basketball opener

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 21, 2019, 2:31PM

The Petaluma High School girls basketball team made the debut of new coach Sophie Bihn a successful one Wednesday night a successful one, holding off Sir Francis Drake, 48-41.

Petaluma was led by senior Sheriene Arikat, who picked up right where she left off last season when she led the T-Girls in scoring, hurting the Pirates with 18 points. Junior Rose Nevin added 10 points.

Seven T-Girls contributed to the scoring, with Taylor Iacopi chipping in nine points, Marissa Temple ltwo, Bella Weinberg four, Cameron Ayers three and Mallory O’Keefe two. Iacopi was a peferct six of six from the foul line.

Petaluma tries to make it two wins in as many nights when it plays at Sonoma Academy this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

