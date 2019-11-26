Mustangs build more than football foundation

The St. Vincent High School seniors not only laid the foundation, but constructed the walls and put the roof on the building Mustang football program this season.

“We still have a way to go,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. “We want to keep building and getting better every year.”

In two years as head coach at St. Vincent, Herzog has taken the Mustangs from a 1-8 record in 2017 to a 6-5 mark in his first year to a 9-2 record this year.

“I give credit to the seniors,” Herzog said. “The leadership they provided was as good as it gets. They were respectful, they worked hard. They brought pride back to St. Vincent football.”

Those seniors — Gio Antonini, Morgan Morarity, Tommy Izard, Giovani Vaca, Nick Hedge, Rory Morgan, Andrew Kohler, Eddy Guzman and Anton Ghattas — were the heart and soul of a basically young team that often started three freshmen along with a multitude of sophomores.

“You don’t expect to win when you start three freshmen and a sophomore, but the ones we had were special,” the coach said. “We will have a great nucleus coming back.”

But, it was the seniors who led.

Antonini, Moriarity, Izard and vaca, along with junior Caramucci formed an offensive line that Herzog often described as, “One of the best I’ve ever coached.”

Morgan and Kohler should also be considered part of that blocking unit.

Morgan was a strong blocker from his end position, but also one of the team’s leading pass receivers with 16 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Kohler may have been the most important blocker in the Mustangs’ run-oriented offense from his fullback position. As the season progressed he also became a key ball carrier in his own right, gaining the tough yards. He finished second on the team with 321 rushing yards.

Hedge, Ghattas and Guzman were first-year senior players, who just wanted to play football for the Mustangs. Guzman had never played any kind of sports before this season. Ghattas improved to the point where he started games before it was all over.

Freshmen Cameron Vaughn, Nathan Rooks and Kai Hall were key starters for a playoff team in their first year of high school football.

When Izard was injured early in the season, Vaughn stepped into the void and fit right in with his senior teammates.

Rooks was a revelation. Playing safety, he developed into one of the team’s leading defensive players. He played every game and finished with 31 tackles, making 17 solo and four for loss.

And, then there was Hall. Blessed with strength, speed, an innate feel for the game and a confidence far beyond his age, he finished with 1,773 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry.

A multitude of sophomores made important contributions, none more than Dante Antonini and Liam O’Hare.

Antonini was one of the team’s best receivers, counting six touchdowns among his six receptions. He averaged 21.2 yards per catch.

O’Hare was one of the team’s leading defensive players, making 30 tackles, 18 solo, on the season. He matched Antonini with three interceptions.

Perhaps no sophomore made a bigger contribution than Jacob Porteous who was installed at quarterback and charged with leading the team. He did that well, growing into his leadership roll week-by-week until, by season’s end, he had taken charge of a playoff caliber offense.