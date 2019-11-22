Newman vs. Piner not only Empire NCS playoff football game

A look at this weekend’s North Coast Section football playoff games:

CARDINAL NEWMAN Cardinals (10-1) vs. PINER Prospectors (10-1)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Cardinal Newman High School

Division 4 semifinal

Simply put, it’s the game of the year around here. The upstart Prospectors, the No. 5 seed, are led by record-setting quarterback Yonaton Isack and feature running back Adrian Torres and receiver Isaac Torres. Top-seeded Cardinal Newman has been surgical in running the table for the North Bay League-Oak title with quarterback Jackson Pavitt’s consistency as a dual threat to pass and run a big reason for their success.

RANCHO COTATE Cougars (8-3) vs. BENICIA Panthers (10-1)

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Place: Rancho Cotate High School

Division 3 semifinal

The No. 2-seeded Cougars are on a roll into the playoffs, having won five straight games, including last week’s thrilling 37-33 victory over NBL-Oak rival Windsor in the quarterfinals. They face a Benicia team whose only loss was by two points to a strong Sutter team and whose list of defeated opponents includes Maria Carrillo, 34-6 on Sept. 6.

MIDDLETOWN Mustangs (8-2) vs. ST. BERNARD’S Crusaders (8-3)

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Place: St. Bernard’s Academy, Eureka

Division 6 semifinal

After a sharp victory in the quarterfinals over Pinole Valley, the No. 3-seeded Mustangs hit the road to Eureka to face the Crusaders, the No. 2 seed. North Central League I champion Middletown won an NCS title a year ago and is riding a seven-game winning streak into the playoffs.

WILLITS Wolverines (8-3) vs. FERNDALE Wildcats (9-2)

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Place: Ferndale High School

Division 7 Semifinal

After a dominant victory over El Molino in the quarterfinals at home, the No. 3-seeded Wolverines head to Humboldt County for a stiff test against the No. 2-seeded Wildcats. Both teams beat Willits’ NCL I rival Clear Lake this year — the Wolverines by a 20-6 score and the Wildcats winning 28-17 in the season opener.

ST. HELENA Saints (9-2) vs. SALESIAN PREP Pride (9-2)

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Place: Salesian Prep, Richmond

Division 7 semifinal

The Saints dispatched St. Vincent in the playoff opener and take on the No. 1 seed on the road. Both teams beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent during the regular season.

CALISTOGA Wildcats (7-3) vs. CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN Cougars (10-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Calistoga High School

Division 8 semifinal

In 8-person football, No. 5-seeded Calistoga beat Tomales in overtime to advance to meet the top-seeded Cougars.