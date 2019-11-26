Good start for local basketball teams

As local high school basketball teams take a quick Thanksgiving break before the official winter break, they have some indication of how they might fare this winter and what they have to do to get to where they want to go, which, as always, is a league championship and/or the North Coast Section playoffs.

Of course, they will know more before they reach the winter break on Dec. 23 after a round of tournaments before Mr. Claus arrives.

After a first round of games, here is how local teams stand as the players feast Thursday:

Casa Grande’s boys have yet to play an official game. The Gauchos won’t debut for new coach Chris Gutendorf until they play at San Marin on Saturday at 6 p.m. Casa fans will get their first look at the Gauchos without traveling when they play in Coach Ed Iacopi gym on Tuesday against Maria Carrillo.

Petaluma’s boys are off to a good start for new coach Anton Lyons, opening their season with back-to-back wins over Maria Carrillo, 66-60, and San Rafael, 43-33.

The Trojans are in the midst of a lengthy break and an even longer stretch away from home. They don’t play again until Dec. 10, when they go across town to play at St. Vincent. They then play in the Rose City Tournament and have two more road games, before finally getting back to their home court for the Trojan Classic, Dec. 27-30.

St. Vincent’s boys lost their opener to Athenian, 46-37, and try again at home against Berean Christian on Tuesday.

Casa Grande’s girls have had mixed success in the early going. They lost their opener at Rancho Cotate, 38-33, but came back to beat Santa Rosa, 64-37.

Casa Grande wades into deep competitive water on Tuesday, returning from Turkey Day to face powerful Miramonte in Orinda.

Petaluma’s girls have played two tough games for new coach Sophie Bihn and have won them both, beating Sir Francis Drake, 48-41, and Sonoma Academy, 42-39.

The T-Girls are at Hercules Tuesday before beginning the tournament trail at Piner on Dec. 5-7.

St. Vincent’s girls opened their season with a dominating 60-16 win over St. Helena.

The Mustangs pick up the campaign after the pumpkin pie with a game at Justin-Siena on Tuesday.