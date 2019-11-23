Cold Gaucho girls lose to Rancho Cotate

Casa Grande went stone cold in the second half and the Lady Gauchos dropped a season-opening 38-33 basketball decision to host Rancho Cotate.

The Gauchos led 22-13 at intermission in a typical first game with both teams playing a ragged brand of quick tempo basketball.

A lid eventually covered the basket on the offensive end down the stretch for Casa Grande as the visitors were limited to only 11 points in the second half.

The chilly shooting effort by Casa matched the cool conditions in the cavernous new events center on the Rancho campus. The Lady Gauchos continued to settle for shots outside the arc, and could not convert.

The defending North Bay Redwood champion Lady Cougars lost six seniors from their 25-5 club from last season, but still put on the floor a very quick starting five that was an effective match for the fast-paced Gaucho offense. Still, the quick-moving Casa team slowly built a nine point advantage at intermission behind the surprising offensive output of sophomore Genna McHale.

McHale scored all of her team-leading eight points with a long one from outside the arc and a couple of mid-range shots as the Gauchos left the floor with a comfortable margin. She came up to the varsity from the JV team this season.

Missing, however, was the offensive output of the normally productive guards Tiffany Merwin and Sophia Gardea. They had only one basket between them. Also absent from the Casa Grande attack was the 3-ball which is usually an integral part of the Gaucho offense.

Starting center Bella Blue had a strong outing in the first half with four points and three rebounds on the offensive end.

The Lady Cougars finally began to focus on offense after the break. A couple of shots from distance by Teiya Fronda helped to chop the visitors lead to 29-27 leading into the final stanza. At one point, Rancho scored seven unanswered points to get close.

Fronda stayed with the pace of the Casa guards so diligently that she had to be helped from the floor with exhaustion with four minutes left in the game.

The final period belonged to the host Cougars. They outscored the ice-cold Gauchos, 12-4, to gradually pull out the victory.

The biggest Gaucho tormentor was returning varsity regular Kayonee Neal who bucketed five points in the stanza, including a driving lay-in that drew a foul. She added the free throw as Rancho pulled away for good.

Meanwhile the Gauchos kept bombing away from the perimeter with very little success. Lay-up baskets by Merwin and freshman Jaime Mcgaughey were all they could get.

After the game Casa coach Dan Sack immediately recognized the cause for the failure of his team to pull this one out. “Look at the book,” he said,. “Our most productive outside shooters (Emma Reese and Ashley Caspar) were only 2 for 22 between them. We need their offense.”

Missed shots from the free throw stripe also crippled the Gaucho chances. They

were 0 for 6 down the stretch, including two that circled the rim and rolled out by guard Sophia Gardea in crunch time.

Neal, only a sophomore, led all scorers with 13 points for the winning Cougars.