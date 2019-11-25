JJ SAYS: I am thankful for what really matters

Forgive the cliché that is the annual column of thanksgiving, but as the years fly by, it becomes increasingly important to remember the things that really matter.

In the past, I’ve focused on the young athletes and events that have made the previous year so memorable. But, as I’ve gotten older, but not necessarily wiser, I realize that sports are much more than what happens on the playing fields and, more importantly, life is much more than sports.

I still relish and appreciate the amazing feats of our young athletes. I applaud the success of the St. Vincent football team, the accomplishments of the Petaluma and St. Vincent volleyball teams, and the heights reached by the Casa Grande cross country team. I recognize the courage of the Petaluma football players, who never bowed to the winds of ill fortune.

I marvel at the skills and talents of so many athletes and the hard work they put into the honing of those skills and talents. I wonder at the future of those like St. Vincent’s Kai Hall who have such great prospects ahead.

I am indeed thankful for having an opportunity to watch their journeys and their successes and to add them to the collage of memories that continue to grow in my memory bank.

As the years go by, those memories become just that — a collage. Some things I can remember vividly. I recall the extra gear that Joe Trombetta was able to reach when he broke into an open field; the graceful way Casa Grande’s Josh Akognon shot a basketball, the distance Sam Banister could hit a softball, the sweet swing of Spencer Torkelson and, further back, the way John Ramatici roamed all over the field, not just making tackles, but making hits, and the way Danny Aldridge made what was then the 880 look like a sprint.

I can’t express how grateful I am for those memories and so many more, but, honestly some are now a blur.

As the years roll by, I realize how grateful I am to have known and enjoyed so many great friends who now live among those memories. I won’t try to list them all, but one will stand in for the so many great people in my life who make me smile in appreciation for there accomplishments and friendship. Thank you Doc Sisler, the stand in.

As I recall so many wonderful people, I also understand how fortunate I am to still be making memories. I have a friend who just celebrated his 99th birthday and, by his own acknowledgment, is looking forward to starting his second century, because the next hundred years will be so much easier than the first.

I plead guilty to sometimes living in the past because it has been so much fun, but I am looking forward to the future, to the big events and great athletes still ahead.

I really mean it when I tell people that I am one of the lucky ones who have it all over the players and the parents. Every year, a group of outstanding athletes, and, by extension, their families, graduate and move on. I join the coaches in coming back every year.

I am selfishly grateful to be in reasonable health, doing something I love, surrounded by friends and family, able to call up many memories almost on demand and to still be adding to the collection.

Sports are important to me, but not nearly so much as the people who play them. I am thankful for the great games and events I have seen over the last half century, but much more so for the young athletes who have played them and the friends I have made through sports and being a part of the Petaluma community.

