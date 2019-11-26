Subscribe

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 25, 2019, 6:21PM
Logan Pomi placed second in the 143-pound class to lead Petaluma High School efforts in the El Molino Lady Lion wrestling tournament.

In the tournament, Pomi won three matches by pin, including a pin of teammate Adriana Bojas, and another match by major decision while losing just one.

As a team, the Petaluma girls finished sixth out of 16 teams.

Kimberly Larsen and Carla Maldonado Chairez were both third for Petaluma. Larsen, at 137 pounds, pinned Michelle Fragos of Santa Rosa, while losing two matches. Maldonado Chairez pinned Skyler Finley of Casa Grande, while losing two matches at 170 pounds.

Amelia Grevin at 116 pounds and Adriana Borjas at 143 pounds both placed fourth. After losing her first match, Grevin received a bye in her first-round consolation match, then won two matches by pin before losing her bid for third place by a medical forfeit.

Shalynn Baker, at 160 pounds, finished fifth. She won in the quarterfinals, 4-2 in overtime against Tayn Haeustis of Ukiah, but lost in the semifinals of both the winers’ bracket and the consolation bracket.

