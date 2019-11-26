Petaluma defense gives Trojans second win

The Petaluma High School boys basketball team muzzled San Rafael’s Bulldogs in the final quarter to pull out a 43-33 win on the Trojan home court Friday night.

The win was the second straight at home to start the season for the Trojans, but it will be awhile before the home fans get a chance to see the Petalumans without traveling.

Petaluma doesn’t play again until Dec. 10 when it goes into DeCarli gym to take on St. Vincent’s Mustangs. After that is a weekend in the Rose City Tournament and solo games at Santa Rosa and Hayward before finally getting back home at the end of the year to host its own Trojan Classic on Dec. 27 through Dec. 30

Friday night, Petaluma turned up the defensive heat in the final period to decide what for three periods was an even game against the visiting Bulldogs.

Playing in the face of the Marin County players and clogging the passing lanes, the Trojans held San Rafael to just six points in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense was stellar in the second half,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons.

“It was a grind-it-out win. These close ones are good for us. We learn about the heart of the team.”

The game was a low-scoring punch and counter-punch excursion from the start, partially because both teams are still making early season mistakes and partially because both were playing gritty defense.

Petaluma, led by the rotating play of pivots Julian Garrahan and Alex Siedler, controlled the paint and had a rebounding advantage all evening.

It was Garrahan who kept the Trojans close in the first half with eight points, all from close range. He finished with 10 for the game.

San Rafael picked up a pair of late buckets in the second quarter to ease in front at halftime, 20-16.

Cole Garzoli and Liam Gotschall each hit a pair of timely baskets to get Petaluma even at 27-27 going into the final round.

That quarter was all Petaluma. Sparked by the rugged inside play of Siedler the Trojan offense came alive to the tune of 16 points.

The defense did the rest.

“Alex really stepped up in the post,” said Lyons.

Petaluma continued to have trouble connecting from the foul line, hitting on only seven of 18 attempts.

However, the Trojans did improve their ball handling, committing just 10 turnovers despite the strong San Rafael defense.