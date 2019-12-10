THE VIEW FROM THE CHEAP SEATS: The second time around for St. Vincent girls coach

In 2015, I wrote a piece on the sudden departure of St. Vincent girls basketball coach Jim Fagundes. The highly successful mentor (97-51) had mutually agreed with the St. Vincent administration to step aside after leading his teams to a couple of North Central League II championships and a rare spot in the North Coast Division V title game played at Albany.

Fagundes, a career off-campus coach, had to completely retool his girls team the following season after the CIF run with a group of untested freshmen girls, and his schedule against some of the best teams in the Empire bothered some.

Initial lopsided beatings for his freshman-dominated club at the hands of opponents like Drake, Redwood, Central Catholic of Modesto and Valley Christian would be on the horizon, and the decision makers at the school asked Fagundes to pump the breaks a bit on his aggressive scheduling. There were also issues on some girls being moved up and down on the JV and varsity rosters to assure that games on the schedule would be played.

Fagundes wanted to continue coaching both St. Vincent teams, but with the difficult schedule still in place. He didn’t want to retreat from the girls program that he had built at the little school on Keokuk Street. Behind the scenes, the tuition-paying parents of some of the girls were lobbying for an easier schedule. No compromise could be reached, and Fagundes moved on for short stints at Albany, Healdsburg and Novato.

Being a former basketball coach, I enjoyed the first tenure of Fagundes, who had solid runs at Analy and El Molino before getting the job with the Mustangs.

His big issue at each school was that he did not have a teaching credential at the time. Applicants for the coaching position who taught at those schools always got first consideration for the head coaching job, and Fagundes was bumped.

I could look through the same lens as Fagundes, who came to St. Vincent with high hopes of building a strong program.

The school had a great reputation, and students who could afford it might be encouraged to play Mustang basketball. The future and the immediate record of St. Vincent girls basketball appeared very bright.

It’s not very often that a coach gets a second chance at the same school, but Fagundes is back, encouraged to re-apply by people close to former Mustang players. Academics is still tops on the priority list at the school, but program building has been encouraged as well.

Several of the girls from the 17-10 club from last season are slated to return for the former Mustang coach, and they appear to be excited about the prospect.

Leading scorer Alex Ditizio is slated to come back this season after an early ankle injury. The lanky wing scorer came on strong under last year’s coach, Shannon Carrol, and averaged 11.2 points per game last year.

Ball handler and team emotional leader Alexandra Saisi is also back after leaving it all on the floor for the entire 2018-19 season. She has already knocked in 19 points in the season opener.

Another missing link from the end of the season last year is Sophia Licata, who averaged nearly six points a game before sitting out the final games with an illness. She will be counted on to continue her improvement during the senior season.

First-year candidate Sophia Skubic could also help. She is athletic, and she has jumped into the rotation for Fagundes already. Basketball is a tough transformation game, and that might take some time for her, along with the development of some other young players with potential on the roster.

Fagundes, a basketball junkie, is recognized by almost all the local girls coaches in the Empire, and he has already put his prints on preseason scrimmages with teams like Carondelet, and a non-counting foundation game at Santa Rosa. He will find out what kind of basketball grit his girls possess. It will take a full season to evaluate the return of Jim Fagundes at St. Vincent. After the smoke of the season clears, and the Lady Mustangs play through normal injuries and holiday vacations, fans can assess the decision to bring the coach back for a second run.

