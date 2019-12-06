Petaluma advances in its own JV tournament

Petaluma took an impressive first step in its own junior varsity boys basketball tournament Thursday night, romping by St. Vincent, 69-41.

The win moves the Trojans into a semifinal winners bracket game tonight at 8 o’clock against Novato.

Novato played one of the two overtime games on an exciting first night of the tournament, beating Santa Rosa, 61-58. In the other extra-time contest, Branson defeated Casa Grande, 55-49. Also Thursday, Montgomery handled Maria Carrillo, 47-31.

Tonight’s lineup in the Petaluma gym has Maria Carrillo against Casa Grande at 3:30, Santa Rosa against St. Vincent at 5, Montgomery against Branson at 6:30 and Petaluma against Novato in the featured game at 8.

Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.