Petaluma wins in last-seconds in Piner Tournament

The T-Girls avoided falling into the consolation bracket of the Piner Gold Rush girls basketball tournament by nipping Mt. Eden of Hayward, 33-31, in an exciting first-round clash.

A steal and breakaway lay-in by high-scoring senior Sherine Arikat in the final seconds of the game gave Petaluma the margin of victory.

With the score tied at 31-all inside of a minute to play, Mt. Eden crossed center court to set up a final look at the basket, but Arikat anticipated the first pass to the wing, and easily beat the clock for the game winner.

Nothing came easy offensively for the T-Girls, as they narrowly led,14-11, in a very poor shooting first half for both teams. A 3-point shot by guard Paris Buchanan gave Petaluma a short-lived 12-6 lead in the second stanza.

Petaluma had its hands full against 6-4 junior center Ajia Jones, but the T-Girls got a lot of defensive help for hustling Rose Nevin as the battle underneath became

fierce at times. Overall Jones rattled in four points in each half, along with eight rebounds, but earned everything. Twice the T-Girls forced the Monarchs to run out the shot clock.

Nevin turned in a creditable effort with six points and seven rebounds, but the overall shooting effort by the T-Girls was less than stellar. At one point in the first half, Petaluma missed eight consecutive shots from around the basket.

To make matters worse, The T-Girls missed all five free throw attempts that could have helped them pull away in the final stanza.

Arikat, the leading T-Girl scorer in the early season, kept her team in the hunt with some quick up and under moves to the basket, and finished with 15 points, including her final game-winning drive.

Mt. Eden finally overhauled Petaluma briefly on a shot underneath, but the

T-Girls came back on a quick press breaker to tie it again on a driving basket by

Cameron Ayers.

T-Girl coach Sophie Bihn was completely mystified by her team’s poor shooting

effort. “That better never happen again this season,” she said leaving the gym.

Nevin did a good job on defense. She works very hard.”

Bihn shuffled her entire bench into the fray, but there was very little offensive

rhythm, especially in the back court.

The taller Lady Monarchs were 17-10 last season and 5-5 in the West Alameda

League.

Petaluma faces Eureka tonight at 8:30 in the second round of the winners

bracket.