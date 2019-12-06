Petaluma overpowers Mustangs in JV tourney

Petaluma took advantage of St. Vincent’s inexperience on the first night of the Petaluma junior varsity boys basketball tournament running through Saturday in the Petaluma gym.

Petaluma led from Salim Arkat’s first basketball (a 3-point connection) to the end in a 69-41 triumph.

The win moves the Trojans into a semifinal winners bracket game tonight at 8 o’clock against Novato.

Novato played one of the two overtime games on an exciting first night of the tournament, beating Santa Rosa, 61-58. In the other extra-time contest, Branson defeated Casa Grande, 55-49. Also Thursday, Montgomery handled Maria Carrillo, 47-31.

Tonight’s lineup in the Petaluma gym has Maria Carrillo against Casa Grande at 3:30, Santa Rosa against St. Vincent at 5, Montgomery against Branson at 6:30 and Petaluma against Novato in the featured game at 8.

Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

With five different players scoring, Petaluma led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter, and St. Vincent never really had an opportunity to get back into the game.

The Mustangs, playing short-handed after a couple of players were pulled up to the injury-struck varsity, showed flashes of potential, but were no match for the depth and experience of the CYO and club basketball-trained Trojans.

Unofficially, Aidan Holecheck scored 17 and freshman Brody Loveless 14 for the Trojans.

Holecheck popped four times successfully from beyond the arc, while Loveless drove to the hoop, sometimes with impunity, through late-arriving St. Vincent defenses.

St. Vincent, trailing 34-18 at the half, made a brief run at the outset of the third period behind 3-point hits by Killian Collins and Jake Decarli, but could never close the game to a single-digit number.

Collins and freshman Kai Hall each unofficially had nine points for the Mustangs.