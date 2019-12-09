T-Girls bounce back for third in Piner tourney

Petaluma bounced back from its first loss of the season to dismantle host Piner, 53-27, on Saturday to capture third place in the Gold Rush Girls Basketball Tournament in Santa Rosa.

The game was one-sided after the opening minutes of the first period as the T-Girls (5-1) raced to an advantage of 34-13 at halftime.

While the T-Girls methodically pulled away from the Prospectors, it was the defensive play of Petaluma that was the standout. Piner was forced out of a comfort zone by a tight player-to-player defense, and most of its shots came from distance.

The interior was completely clogged by all-tourney selection Rose Nevin, who denied all Piner attempts to work the ball inside.

In the meantime, the Prospectors’ leading scorer, sophomore Sarah Tait (17.9), was shadowed by Taylor Iacopi and Rachael Bles, limiting her output to only 10 points. Tait was 2-for-20 from the floor, with both shots from distance.

Piner fell to 2-4 with the loss.

Nevin had an outstanding game on both ends of the floor for the T-Girls. She drove repeatedly toward the hoop, putting up shots under pressure. She finished with 15 points to pace both teams.

Iacopi and Sherine Arikat knocked in eight points each for the T-Girls, while Bella Weinberg had a quality effort off the bench with nine. Iacopi was an all-tourney selection.

Eureka captured the Tournament title with a 48-39 victory in the final game of the afternoon.

Eureka 53, Petaluma 38

Petaluma struggled with a game-long full-court pressure defense, and the T-Girls dropped a 53-38 decision to Eureka in the second round of the tournament. Twenty-two turnovers were too much to overcome for the T-Girls, who were limited to only 19 points by intermission.

A bright spot for the T-Girls was the play of Iacopi, who rebounded from a poor shooting performance in the previous game to break out with 19 points. Iacopi was held scoreless from the floor in the previous game against Mt. Eden. But connected from behind the arc on four shots from distance to go along with 11 rebounds.

“We didn’t execute the press breaker offense at all,” noted Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn. “Our girls couldn’t find open teammates under pressure, and we were never able to get too close in the final minutes.

Arikat and Nevin had 14 rebounds between them, but neither had a strong offensive game as the T-Girls slipped into the battle for third place against host Piner.

The Prospectors dropped a 53-51 nail-biter to Napa in the other semifinal contest.

Petaluma 33, Mt. Eden 31

The T-Girls avoided falling into the consolation bracket of the tournament by nipping Mt. Eden of Hayward, 33-31, in an exciting first-round clash.

A steal and breakaway lay-in by high scoring senior Arikat in the final seconds of the game gave Petaluma the margin of victory. With the score tied at 31-all inside of a minute to play, Mt. Eden crossed center court to set up a final look at the basket, but Arikat anticipated the first pass to the wing, and easily beat the clock for the game winner.

Nothing came easy offensively for the T-Girls, as they narrowly led, 14-11, in a very poor shooting first half for both teams. A 3-point shot by guard Paris Buchanan gave Petaluma a short-lived 12-6 lead in the second stanza, but it didn’t last.