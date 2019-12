Gaucho girls can’t catch Alameda

The Casa Grande High School girls basketball team continued its difficult schedule Friday, losing at Alameda, 55-36.

Casa fell behind early, and could never overcome a 30-15 halftime deficit.

Trinity Merwin scored more than half the Casa points, accounting for 19. Emma Reese added nine, while Sophia Gardea had eight steals.

Lexie Givens led Alameda with 18.

Casa Grande is now 1-3 for the season going into a gamed Thursday at Redwood High in Larkspur.