Montgomery dominates Petaluma JV tournament

One of the big reasons for the continued success of the Montgomery High School varsity basketball team is the corps of players produced annually by the Viking junior varsity team.

This year’s underclass base of the Montgomery program was on display last weekend in the Petaluma High junior varsity tournament where the Vikings rolled to three straight victories.

The Vikings capped off a dominating run in the tournament with a commanding 61-39 win over host Petaluma in the tournament championship game.

Along the way to the tournament title, Montgomery also defeated Maria Carrillo, 47-31 and Branson, 50-42.

Petaluma gave a good accounting for itself in its own tournament, out-scoring St. Vincent, 69-41 and knocking off Novato, 61-40, before running into the buzz saw that was the Viking offense in the tournament’s final game.

Both St. Vincent and Casa Grande showed flashes in potential at times during the tournament. Casa Grande lost its opener to Branson, 55-49, and was defeated by Maria Carrillo, 43-40, before winning in its final chance against Santa Rosa, 61-40. St. Vincent played Petaluma tough in its first game before falling 61-39, then came back to slap Santa Rosa, 62-33, before losing to Maria Carrillo, 74-35.

Petaluma showed streaks of offense in the championship game, but was pretty much over matched against the quicker Vikings.

Montgomery scored the first seven points of the game and never tailed.

Petaluma, led by the spirited play of Wes Johnson, rallied in the late second period, and trailed at the half just 29-22.

Bus Petaluma scored just five points in the third period, four by Brody Loveless, and by the end of the quarter the game and tournament title was well decided.

Both teams used a multitude of players, giving almost all ample playing opportunities.

Sharpshooting Gavante Sundara led a list of nine Montgomery point makers with 13 points, earning tournament Most Valuable Player honors in the process. Johnson led Petaluma with eight.

Salim Arkat, who led the Trojans’ win over St. Vincent, and shooter David Cook were other Trojans named to the all-tournament team.

Casa Grande’s Mason Cox were joined on the select team by St. Vincent’s perpetually hustling Dante Antonini

Branson’s Alexander Ghetty, Maria Carrillo’s Vero Pouea and Novato’s Conor Mulvaney completed the all-tournament squad.