Petaluma mat future shines in JV tournament

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 10, 2019, 8:53AM
The Petaluma High School wrestling future was on display, and the Trojan coaches had to like what they saw in the Fishman Junior Varsity Invitational Tournament hosted by Elsie Allen High School last weekend.

Petaluma wrestlers took first place in three weight classes and were second in two others.

By weight class, here is how the Trojans fared:

Both Colin Yates and Wyatt Mills were just one win from placing at 106 pounds.

Collin Ferrero was first at 120 pounds with Douglas Bloodworth third.

Hunter Klemenok was first at 126 pounds. Dylan Bianchi and Joe Lauritzen were each just one match away from placing at 126 pounds.

Kyle Machado was second at 132 pounds with Eli Galaudet-Freeman fourth.

Colin Sanders was second and Roy Garcia third at 138 pounds.

Ryan Castiglia was first, Jack Phillips second and Giuseppe Pata third at 160 pounds.

Jagger Williams was fourth at 180 pounds.

Aiden Webb was third at 220 pounds.

