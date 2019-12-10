Home field friendly for Casa Grande soccer team

The Casa Grande High School boys soccer team found its home field to be to its liking last week, defeating both Ukiah and Santa Rosa by shutout.

Casa defeated Santa Rosa, 2-0 on goals by Danny Egide and Jesus Robles.

Egide provided the margin of victory with the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Santa Rosa.

The Casa Grande junior varsity also won both home matches, beating Ukiah, 3-0, and Santa Rosa, 4-0.

Victor Ramierez, Alexis Garcia and Logan Jimenez scored against Ukiah while Jorge Fuentes, Christian Alvardo, Jimenez and Fredy Arenas scored against Santa Rosa.

Casa Grande will hold its second youth soccer camp on Jan. 11 starting at 10 a.m. on the Casa campus.

All youth soccer players, both boys and girls are invited to participate.

Participation is on a donation basis and all proceeds go to support the Casa Grande High School soccer program.

Drop-ins are welcome.

