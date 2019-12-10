Lessons learned for short-handed SV boys

The short-handed St. Vincent High School varsity basketball Mustangs learned some lessons and came closer to becoming a team in Anderson Valley High School’s Redwood Classic basketball tournament last weekend.

The Mustangs won one of three games in the Boonville Tournament, losing to Stuart Hall, 67-12; beating Point Arena, 46-28, and losing late to Forest Lake Christian from Auburn, 51-46.

“It was a good experience for us,” said St. Vincent coach Scott Himes. “It helped us come together as a team.”

The Mustangs played the tournament with just nine players, and had only eight available for their final game.

St. Vincent was over matched in its first game against a Stuart Hall team that is already 5-1 on the season.

The Mustangs bounced back against Point Arena, led by Tyler Peace’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

St. Vincent jumped out to a 14-2 lead against Forest Lake, but the lack of bodies in the three-day tournament took its toll late. Gio Antonini scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds in leading the Mustangs.

Himes also had praise for Joe Sartori who continued his all-around strong play for the Mustangs, and George Bunting, who came off the bench to hit some big shots for St. Vincent during the tournament.

“The guys are beginning to learn their roles and how they fit into the team,” the coach noted.

St. Vincent is now 2-4 on the season.