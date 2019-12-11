Another world racquetball championship for Mahoney

Been there, done that.

Winning world junior racquetball championships has become a habit for Casa Gramde High School sophomore Heather Mahoney. Her win in the 14 and under singles in this year’s championships in Costa Rica was her fourth world title. She won 10 and under singles in 2015, 12 and under singles in 2017 and 14 and under doubles with Julia Stein in 2018.

This year marked the sixth overall tournament for Mahoney. The competition has taken here to Columbia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Minneapolis and Mexico.

All have been exciting and this year was no different. “It was an amazing experience,” she said. “The competition was challenging, and it was awesome learning about the culture of the country. I even got to go into the rain forest and see the wild animals.”

The competition, including matches against friends from past tournaments, was difficult. “It gets harder every year,” Mahoney observed.

The second seed in the tournament, Mahoney breezed through here first two matches, winning in straight sets.

Her toughest match came in the semifinals where she had a real battle with Camilia Rivero of Bolivia. finally prevailing 15-9, 6-15, 11-9. The tie-breaking third match was tied at 9-9 before Mahoney pulled out the win.

That the local player came through didn’t surprise her long-time coach Brian Dixon.

“She tends to step up to another level when the pressure is on,” the coach said.

In the championship match, Mahoney beat Angela Ortaga of Mexico, 15-12, 15-14. The two had played for the 10 and under title in 2015 with Mahoney winning that match as well.

“The semifinal was my hardest match,” Mahoney said. “But the finals weren’t easy. She (Ortaga) is really good, and she is getting better every year.”

The Penngrove resident’s task this year was made more difficult by a hip flexor strain that pained her throughout the tournament.

She credits physical therapist Jody Nance, one of the team USA coaches, with helping get her through the tournament. “She was like a second mother to me,” Mahoney said.

A gifted all-around athlete, Mahoney is an exceptional soccer player, and may one day be forced to make a decision.

“I do love racquetball, but I’m very interested in soccer,” she explained.

There is also the practicality of it all. Racquetball is something Mahoney can, and will, do all her life, but soccer is an avenue to a potential college scholarship.

After another remarkable season, Mahoney is ready for a break from racquetball.

“After World’s I definitely need to rest my body and rest my mind. I want to take some time to get ready for the holidays,” she said.

But, even as she concentrates on the holidays and soccer, Mahoney knows she isn’t done with competitive racquetball.

“Next year I’ll move up to the 16 unders and I’m excited for that,” she explained.

Dixon who has coached Mahoney since she started in the sport, points out that she has already competed in some women’s open events and might some day consider turning pro.

Meanwhile, her legacy in junior racquetball keeps growing. “She could rank among the best junior racquetball players of all time,” Dixon said.

Mahoney is well aware that she hasn’t conquered her world without help along the way.

“I’ve had a lot of people support me,” she said. “Obviously, my parents(John and Melodese Mahoney). They do so much for me. Brian Dixon has meant so much. He got me to where I am.

“I appreciate Head Racquetball Equipment and Rollout Racquetball for their support.”

Ava Naworski

Following in Mahoney’s court steps is teammate and Kenilworth Junior High student Ava Naworski.

Competing in the 12 and under singles and doubles, she won a medal in the World Championships, joining Sonya Shetty of Fremont to finish third in 12 and under doubles.

She finished sixth overall in singles.

Dixon pointed out, “Being top 10 in the world is not bad.”

An outstanding all-around athlete, she also plays soccer and volleyball and, according to Dixon, “She has a great attitude. She just takes everything in stride. She has a great future.”