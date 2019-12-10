New Casa Grande boys coach has a new look team

Chris Gutendorf is in his first season as Casa Grande head boys basketball coach, but has more experience than many of his players.

Gutendorf played point guard for the Gauchos, assisted for James Forni and, last season, was No. 1 varsity assistant for the man he replaced, Jake Lee.

He inherits a team that lost nine seniors to graduation, including top scorer Garrett Siebels, one of the best point makers ever at Casa.

Siebels was the man the Gauchos looked to for the big basket when needed for a team that was 14-13 and 6-6 in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Gutendorf says this year, there won’t be any one player who will be asked to deliver in the clutch — there will be several. “We will look to whoever has the hot hand,” the coach said.

That being noted, it is likely that the Gauchos will count heavily on 6-foot, 3-inch Taja Grant, a three-year varsity veteran, who has the potential and the experience to be the team leader.

Grant is one of three returning seniors who made contributions last season, and will be asked to take even larger roles this time around.

Dominic McHale averaged just 2.2 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game as a junior, but didn’t have a lot of opportunities on a senior-dominated team. He is being asked to take on a much more active role this year. At 6-foot, 3-inches he is also being counted on to use his jumping ability for rebounds and defense inside.

Sonny Gigliotti is another who had limited opportunities as a junior, but will be an important part of this season’s team, taking over the point guard position.

Joining the three seniors in the starting lineup in the early going have been junior Ryan McGuinn and sophomore Colin Patchet.

McGuinn is a quick all-around player who can contribute on both ends of the court.

Patchet brings 6-feet, 1-inch, 220-pounds of strength to the paint. He makes up with strength and aggressiveness what he lacks in height, and is surprising quick for a big man.

Gutendorf said he is still learning and experimenting as he decides on his substitution rotation and who will get playing time. “It will depend on match ups,” he explained.

Sophomore Tory Cain has been impressive in the early going, taking the ball to the hoop and shooting from the outside. He scored 27 points in a Casa win over South Fork in the McKinleyville Tip-Off Classic last week.

According to Gutendorf, Eli Cappelan has given the Gauchos some good minutes and Jonah Siebels has the potential to be a scoring threat coming off the bench.

Others who can help are seniors Max Johnston and Cade Butler and junior Isaac Sheeks. Junior George Morawiez, at 6-feet, 4-inches is the tallest of the Gauchos.

Gutendorf says the Gauchos have to make up their lack of size, particularly on defense, by utilizing their strengths.

“We have to be aggressive, but under control,” he explains. “We are fast, so we have to use our speed.”

Overall, the new coach feels good about his first team. “I’m very optimistic,” he said. “I think we can cause some problems with other teams.

“I think our future is bright. We have some talent and some leaders. We just have to come together.”

Casa Grande was 1-3 on the season going into this week’s play after winning one of three games in last week’s McKinleyville Tip-off Classic.

After watching Heritage rip the nets in a 71-38 loss on the first night of the three-day tournament, the Mustangs scored even more themselves on the second night, blasting South Fork, 85-36. Casa played a more reasonable game for the consolation trophy, losing to Windsor, 64-57.