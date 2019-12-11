Petaluma girls lead early, romp by St. Vincent

Petaluma jumped to a commanding 20-4 advantage and went on to bury the St. Vincent girls, 53-22, in DeCarli Gym on Tuesday in a contest matching crosstown opponents.

The T-Girls continued their early season surge, improving their record to 7-1 by completely outplaying the Lady Mustangs after the first four minutes.

Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn rotated in all hands with the bulk of the scoring coming from Sherine Arikat and Taylor Iacobi, who combined for 24 points by the end of the first stanza. Most of the T-Girl points came on short bank shots or drives to the basket that were nearly uncontested.

Petaluma center Rose Nevin continued her strong work on the inside by clogging up the middle defensively while cleaning up most of the missed shots off the glass.

It was the first game for a complete lineup for the Mustangs since the opening of the season, but the girls were not back in condition to face the quickness of the T-Girls.

Returning forward Alex Ditizio and point guard Alexandra Saisi both had to take moments on the bench after their first action since suffering leg injuries earlier in the season. Neither played in the team’s previous loss to El Molino.

“After the first few minutes we were gassed,” said Mustang coach James Fagundes. “We play them again later in the season, and we’ll see if we can improve on our play tonight.”

While Petaluma dominated almost every phase of the game, it was St. Vincent that continually drove past defenders to the hoop, and they drew plenty of fouls along the way. The T-Girls gave up 24 shots from the charity stripe, but St. Vincent converted on only seven.

Petaluma led, 30-7, at halftime, and Bihn dialed down the full-court pressure down the stretch.

Iacopi and Arikat finished with 12 points each in limited minutes, but got good team support with nine players putting points on the board. Nevin finished with seven points and eight rebounds, while Rachael Bles converted two shots from behind the arc. Arikat went into the game with a squad-leading 14.3 points-per-game average.

The T-Girls had a productive night from long range, connecting on six of 11 shots behind the arc.

Petaluma continued to work on a tight player-to-player defense that held the frustrated Lady Mustangs to only 12% shooting on the night. The only uncontested shots by St. Vincent were rushed from the outside.

Saisi topped St. Vincent with six points and a couple of assists from the point guard position. Ditizio and Sophia Licata added four each.

Senior center Alyssa Smith grabbed five rebounds for St. Vincent, but most of the work on the glass was dominated by Nevin, who played a strong defensive game in limited minutes.

St. Vincent moves on Thursday to open the St. Helena Basketball Tournament against the host Saints.

Petaluma has a tough non-league game at home on Saturday against Marin Catholic (5-1).