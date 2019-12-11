Petaluma tsunami sweeps away St. Vincent in boys basketball

A purple tsunami swept through St. Vincent High School’s DeCarli Gym on Tuesday night, washing away St. Vincent’s homestanding Mustang boys basketball team.

When the damage had been totaled the depth of the Mustang loss to Petaluma’s waves of talent stood at 49 points (74-25).

The story of the non-league mismatch can be told simply — Petaluma was the better team and played a better game than St. Vincent. The result was inevitable.

There were some mitigating circumstances. St. Vincent was playing without senior Miguel Bunting, its point guard and team leader. The officials called a very tight game, making the Mustangs’ rugged inside style of play costly.

But those were minor factors in a game where the quicker, better shooting, better ball handling and better defending Trojans led from start to finish.

Petaluma’s Ryan Giacomini drained a 3-pointer to start the scoring, and the Trojans never tailed. By the fourth quarter, the teams were playing with a running clock.

Petaluma’s pressuring defense gave the Mustangs fits. For the game, St. Vincent had 25 turnovers, committing 10 in the opening quarter as the Trojans built a 25-8 lead.

The Trojans literally came at the Mustangs in waves, substituting five players at a time. Petaluma coach Anton Lyons said it was a pre-planned strategy he plans to continue as the Trojans go into Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament. The Petalumans open that tournament Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against San Marin.

Lyons was especially pleased with the intensity shown by the Trojans given the nature of the game.

“That is the intensity we have to bring every game, whether we’re playing St. Vincent or San Marin,” he said.

Everyone contributed to the Petaluma win, with 11 players getting into the scoring column.

Giacomini, a sophomore guard, led the Trojan starting five to open both the first and third periods and finished with 15 points. Liam Gotschall and Ryan Sullivan added nine apiece.

Petaluma center Julian Garrahan (6-feet, 5-inches) completely dominated the paint when he was in the contest. At one point in the second period, he blocked two inside Mustang shots in succession.

Despite the score, the Mustangs continued to work to the finish, using the game as a learning tool as they look to have a strong season once all the pieces are in place.

Junior Tyler Pease continued to be the Mustang go-to guy, battling hard inside and leading St. Vincent with eight points.

Senior Gio Antonini brought the intensity that made him one of the Redwood Empire’s best football players to the court and scored six points. Once the dust settles, he will give St. Vincent exceptional lane defense and be an important ball distributor on offense.

Petaluma is now 3-0 in what thus far has been limited action. That changes beginning with the Rose City Tournament and continuing next weekend with its own Trojan Classic.

St. Vincent is now 2-5 for the season. It doesn’t get any easier for the Mustangs, who will play next weekend’s Brett Callan Tournament, opening Dec. 19 against Analy from the North Bay League.