Brett Callan spirit lives in tournament

I drive a sensible Ford Fusion hybred four-door sedan. I drive with both hands on the wheel. I use my signal blinker even in parking lots. Except on Highway 5 I seldom exceed the posted speed limit by more than 5 miles per hour.

I am old. I am also smart, at least when it comes to driving. It hasn’t always been that way. I once was not old and I was not smart.

My first car when I got out of the Army and went to work for the Argus-Courier sometime in the early 1970s was also a Ford, but a much different breed from what I drive now. It was a Shelby Mustang. I used to brag I could pass everything on the road but a gas station.

In those days I was invincible. I was also very lucky. I survived. Brett Callan was also young and very invincible. He did not survive. Brett was not driving that night in 2015 when a Ford Mustang left a rural roadway near Petaluma and all but disintegrated. Three others in the car were severely injured, but survived. Brett did not, and will never have the opportunity, as I have had, of growing old.

To alert other young people about the dangers of reckless or impaired driving and the equal danger of riding with someone who is reckless is one of the reasons I write this column every year prior to Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Memorial Basketball Tournament.

It is to remind today’s teens, some not even born when Brett died, that it shouldn’t take a tragedy to shock them into making wise decisions every day — to treat a vehicle as what it is, a means of transportation, and to avoid getting into car (or pickup) with someone too inexperienced or too reckless to understand the danger.

It is never meant to reawaken old hurts, but, just as Brett’s parents, L.J. and Julie Callan do each year when they visit with every team participating in Casa Grande’s Callan basketball tournament, remind young people how imperative it is that they make good decisions. It really is a matter of life and death.

The other less sobering message I hope to convey on the eve of what is now the 14th annual Callan Tournament is just who Brett Callan was in body and how his spirit pervades the upcoming gathering of young athletes.

As the year’s pass, it is easy to blink away the memory of the vibrant, full of life, basketball crazy, family and fun-loving teen that was Brett Callan.

It is easy to gloss over Brett Callan as simply the name that goes before tournament.

But Brett Callan was not only real, he was a shinning example of what high school sports and what high school athletes are all about.

He loved basketball. Under the guidance of coach James Forni, he worked hard to be a better basketball player and a better teammate.

He never had a chance to set stat standards, but more importantly he set attitude standards.

As much as anyone, he played for the love of the game.

That is what students, parents and fans will see from all the players participating in this year’s Brett Callan Memorial Tournament — young athletes playing for the love of the game.

They will see, or at least feel, the spirit of Brett Callan.

