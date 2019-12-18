From rec courts to All-League for Casa’s Zoe Vestal

Zoe Vestal is not your typical high school No. 1 tennis player.

The Casa Grande freshman is not a club tennis project with a long resume of success in club tournaments.

She began her tennis career when she was about 7 years old by imitating a slightly older friend hitting tennis balls off the walls of the apartment complex where she lived with her single mother, Ashley Vestal.

She learned the game by taking classes through the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department under the guidance of Keith Hayes, who is now her godfather.

She learned her lessons well enough to become Casa Grande’s No. 1 player her first year in high school, finish third in the Vine Valley Athletic League singles tournament and join teammate Suparna Kompalli to reach the finals and finish second in doubles play.

It was an exceptional performance considering she had played just two other tournaments in her 14-year-old life, both at the Petaluma Valley Athletic Club, one as a 9-year-old and one when she was 12.

Her high school season was light years away from her beginning. “She had zero experience in tennis or any sport when she started,” Hayes said.

“She was very weak,” Hayes added kindly of the young girl who, when she started, had trouble hitting the ball at all.

Vestal said much of the attraction of tennis for her is the individuality of the sport. “It is all you, both physically and mentally,” she explained. “I’ve always loved it.”

Working with Hayes, and this year Petaluma High coach Frederick Buot, she augmented her natural athletic abilities with hard work and her love for tennis to become an All-League player.

“Now I can see her skills,” Hayes said. “But she has worked hard and put in a lot of hours to be good.

“Once, when Zoe was about 12, we had a rally to 1,010 shots. I put a ball into play, and we just kept hitting it back and forth, counting each stroke, until we reached our goal. Another girl got over a thousand with me about 10 years ago, and Zoe and I just kept going until we broke her record. The ball couldn’t go out of bounds, and it couldn’t bounce twice. If it did, I would have stopped it.”

Hayes said one of Vestal’s top assets is her serve.

“Zoe’s serve is another of her best weapons,” he said. “She has a very reliable motion, and she can go for it under pressure. This is rare in girls’ tennis, and I think it sets her apart from the crowd. Most girls are happy just to get the ball in play — especially on the second serve — but Zoe lets it fly.”

Hayes said another of her strong points is her determination.

“The thing that surprised and thrilled me was how she has been such a tough competitor,” he said. “She was in a lot of close matches and won most of them.”

“She is shy and reserved, but knows when to assert herself,” observed Buot. “She steps up and leads when the situation dictates.”

As a freshman, Vestal doesn’t look too far down her tennis trail. “I do want to play more tournaments,” she said. “I think that will make be a better player.”

Her high school coach thinks Vestal has the potential to keep her game on track through high school and perhaps even beyond.

“Zoe has a bright future in high school tennis,” he said. “She is very skilled, and if she continues to put in a lot of effort and develop her game, she can get into a D2 or maybe a D1 school.”

While Vestal isn’t sure where tennis will take her, she already has an idea of where she wants to go in life. “I want to do something in psychology,” she said. “I’ve always been fascinated with the mind and how it works.”

Meanwhile, she is having fun working on her tennis, hanging out with her friends and, when she has spare time, cooking and baking. “I have loved to do that since I was little,” she explained.

At the same time, she plans to cook up more success for the Casa Grande tennis team.