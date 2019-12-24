2019: The year that was

So ends another year and another decade.

The passing of 2019 is perhaps a fitting way to wrap up the decade. Like many of the last 10 years, it had its share of triumphs, turmoil and tragedy.

The Argus-Courier is taking a different approach in reviewing the local sports year we are less than a week from abandoning. Instead of a Top 10 or a list of wins and losses, both on and off the playing fields, we are going to look back chronologically.

By the month here is what happened in Petaluma sports this (soon to be last) year.

January

Back when 2019 was new, the year began with a court showdown between Petaluma and Casa Grande basketball teams. Casa Grande won both. The Gaucho boys scored the first 18 points of the game and romped to a 56-34 win over the Trojans. The Casa girls were equally dominant, running to a 44-30 triumph.

Before the month was out, the Petaluma and Casa Grande girls met again, but with different results. This time around, the T-Girls played one of their best games of the season, winning, 45-38.

Petaluman Dario Zea started the new year by completing the HURT100, a 100-mile run through a mountainous tropical jungle on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

St. Vincent junior Gio Antonini was chosen to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State football team. The 6-2, 245-pound junior was named to the Small School second team as an offensive lineman. He was also an outstanding defensive player.

February

The Petaluma High School girls soccer team squeezed out a tough 2-1 win over rival Casa Grande High School in a victory that crowned the Trojans champions of the Vine Valley Athletic League’s in inaugural season.

Petaluma completed its dominance of the first VVAL wrestling season by winning the league tournament. Petaluma not only clinched the VVAL championship, but also qualified 11 wrestlers for the North Coast Section championships.

The Casa Grande girls basketball team, after finishing second to Vintage in the VVAL standings, defeated the Crushers, 41-37, to win the first league tournament.

Petaluma High’s Connor Pedersen and Casa Grande’s Justin Naugle wrestled their way into the state tournament. Naugle finished second in the 196-pound class and Pedersen third at 152 pounds in the North Coast Section Tournament to reach the state tournament.

Casa Grande High’s Lillian McCoy won the 235-pound weight class in the North Coast Section girls wrestling tournament and advanced to the state tournament for the third consecutive year.

Former St. Vincent coaching legend Gary Galloway joined the Casa Grande football coaching staff as an assistant for new head coach John Antonio. Galloway, who also coached baseball and basketball at St. Vincent had a 214-145-1 record and won 12 league championships and four North Coast Section championships in 38 seasons at St. Vincent.

March

Jake Lee, who had the difficult job of replacing the popular James Forni, stepped away as Casa Grande boys basketball coach after four years of leading the Gauchos.

April

Petaluma High boys basketball coach Scott Behrs, much against his will, was dismissed from his coaching position after three years running the Trojan program.

Casa Grande wrestler McCoy took the gold medal in the 225-pound class in the U.S. Marine Corps Girls Folkstyle Wrestling National Championships.