Benefield: No coin flip to stop Cardinal Newman this year

Cardinal Newman was just moments removed from winning their NorCal Championship game against Los Gatos Saturday night when, amid the celebrations of the Cardinals’ first trip to a state title game since 2008, players — not all of them and only one at a time — came over and embraced Dino Kahaulelio.

“A handful of guys just come up to me and hug me and say, ‘This is for you guys more than us,’” Kahaulelio said. “One by one they were hugging me, saying ‘We made it,’ and ‘We are playing for you guys next week.’”

“You guys” are the seniors from the 2018 campaign, a team that had aspirations of a state title run, but had those dreams dashed in the most bizarre — and infuriating — way possible.

That team was 11-1 and the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 tournament. They were running roughshod over all comers and they were serious contenders for a NorCal bowl game and a state title game after that.

But poor air quality from the deadly Camp fire in Butte County compressed the playoff schedule. Teams were faced with a choice: Play out their section title game — but in doing so, give up the chance to move on to NorCals and state contests — or skip the section title game and flip a coin to determine which team would move on to the NorCal bowl game.

The Cardinal Newman coaching staff left it up to their seniors, including Kahaulelio, a standout linebacker and offensive lineman. The seniors believed they could make a run for a state title. They didn’t want to settle for a just a section title, so they voted to flip a coin. Cardinal Newman reps called tails. It was heads. Section officials denied the school’s request to name co-champions. The title was left vacant. The season was over.

“When it didn’t go our way, it didn’t feel real for me,” said Kahaulelio, who just completed his first season as a defensive lineman at San Francisco City College.

But today, as the Cardinals prepare to host the Wildcats of El Camino High School in the state 3-AA title game Saturday night, it does feel real. As real for Kahaulelio, perhaps, as it does for this year’s team. Kahaulelio is home from San Francisco and has been helping head coach Paul Cronin and his staff get ready for the game.

“A lot of us are really excited,” Kahaulelio said of the class of 2019. “It will mean a lot, being able to be on the field, helping as much as I can. Most of the guys on the field, I played with them two to three years. I consider them my brothers.”

The feeling is mutual.

“We feel like that really robbed them of their season,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Justin Lafranchi said of last year’s senior class. “We do have a chip on our shoulder.”

But while that sense of theft or loss or just bad luck spilled into summer workouts and maybe even into the start of the season this fall, current players said there is less bitterness now, and more positive drive.

“It definitely was a driving force. It pushed us to work hard in the offseason,” senior quarterback Jackson Pavitt said. “But it’s not really in our heads anymore.”