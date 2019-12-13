Subscribe

Trojans hold off San Marin in Rose City Tournament

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 13, 2019, 1:01PM

Petaluma held off San Marin, 58-53, Thursday afternoon to remain undefeated and advance in the winners’ bracket of Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament in Santa Rosa.

Petaluma will face Santa Rosa tonight (Friday) at 6:30 for the right to advance to the tournament championship game. Santa Rosa defeated Shasta 65-59 Thursday.

Times have changed for the tournament’s final round on Saturday to allow Cardinal Newman fans an opportunity to attend the Cardinals’ state championship football game against El Camino being played on the Newman field at 6 p.m. Tournament games Saturday will be played at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and the championship game at 4 p.m.

Against San Marin, Petaluma was led in its tournament-opening game by Cole Garzoli with 16 points and Alex Siedler inside with 11.

The Petaluma’s intense defense held San Marin to just two points in the third quarter as the Trojans took a 40-30 lead. A barge of late 3-point hits by San Marin made things close in the fourth quarter before late-game free throw accuracy from Esteban Bermudez solidified the Trojan win.

In other first-round Rose city Tournament games, Rancho Cotate beat Windsor, 64-56 and Cardinal Newman rolled over Maria Carrillo, 70-50.

In the St. Helena girls tournament, St. Vincent handled St. Helena, 49-31. Sophia Skubic scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Mustangs, while Alexandra Saisi added 10points and Abby Carajal nine.

