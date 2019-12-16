Petaluma defense leads to third in Rose City Tournament

Petaluma High’s aggressive defense wasn’t quite enough to get the Trojan boys basketball team to the top of the mountain in Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament, but it was good enough to give it third place against good competition.

Petaluma opened the tournament with a 58-53 win over San Marin, slipped up in a 64-47 loss to Santa Rosa and rebounded to take third place with a 57-45 victory over Rancho Cotate.

Throughout the tournament, the Trojans displayed the defensive intensity that has taken them to a 5-1 season’s start for new coach Anton Lyons.

Each game produced a different offensive hero.

In Saturday’s match for third place against Rancho Cotate’s Cougars, it was junior Liam Gotschall who took the spotlight with a 13-point performance that solidified his spot on the All-Tournament team.

It was Gotschall who sparked a third-quarter Petaluma surge ghat took it from a 27-27 halftime tie to a 37-32 advantage that it increased at the foul line in the fourth period.

As has been their trademark for the early season, the Trojans used, and received contributions, from a number of players.

Against Rancho Cotate, Alex Siedler, Julian Garahan, Cole Garzoli and Ryan Sullivan rotating in the paint made driving difficult for the basket-hunting Cougars and pretty much controlled the boards.

Early on, the game was a contrasting battle between the long-range bombing Cougars and inside dominating Trojans.

The youthful Cougars started two sophomores and a freshman, none more impressive that sophomore Andrew Pengel who had four 3-pointers in the opening half. He finished with 25 points for the game.

All seven of Petaluma’s first-half baskets came from inside the paint.

Gotschall and Garzoli each had a pair of baskets to lead Petaluma’s third-quarter surge, but the real difference was the Trojans’ defense that limited the Cougars to two baskets and five points in the period.

Petaluma finally found its outside touch in the fourth quarter with Ryan Sullivan, Eric Perez and Ryan Giacomini all hitting from distance as the Trojans grew their lead to 11.

Clutch free throws from Ivan Cortes and Sullivan closed out the win.

It was Petaluma that floundered in the third quarter in Friday’s second-day loss to Santa Rosa.

The Trojans led, 32-30, at the half, but scored just five points in the third quarter and never recovered.

Giacomini led Petaluma with 12 points with Garzoli and Esteban Bermudez adding seven apiece.

Against San Marin, Petaluma was led in its tournament-opening game by Garzoli with 16 points and Siedler inside with 11.

Petaluma’s defense held San Marin to just two points in the third quarter as the Trojans took a 40-30 lead. A barge of late 3-point hits by San Marin made things close in the fourth quarter before late-game free throw accuracy from Esteban Bermudez solidified the Trojan triumph.

The Trojans struggled to score in the first half, despite using a multitude of players, including a substitution of an entirely new platoon for the starters midway through the opening quarter.

Petaluma had just two floor connections in the second period, a 3-pointer from Gotschall and a short jumper from Sullivan, but managed to stay relevant with seven charity-line contributions.

Gotschall bombed a trey to start the second half, and the Trojans, led by Garzoli and Sullivan, went to work inside.

What they mostly did in the period was play defense with controlled ferocity, forcing San Marin into 12 turnovers in the quarter. For the entire period, the Mustangs had just two free throws, and the Trojans led 40-30 opening the final round.

San Marin, however, wasn’t finished. The Mustangs opened the fourth quarter by hitting five-of-six free throws to cut the Trojan lead in half to 40-35, and the contest swirled through the final eight minutes with the Trojans never leading, but never comfortable.

San Marin fired home five 3-pointers in the period, but time was on the Trojan side, and as the seconds slowing clicked off, the increasingly desperate Mustangs resorted to trading fouls for possessions.

They picked the wrong Trojan to foul.

Petaluma managed to get the ball into the hands of sharp-shooting point guard Bermudez, and he calmly netted fivc-of-six free throw opportunities in the final 30 seconds to secure the Petaluma win.

Petaluma plays at Santa Rosa (Tuesday) and Hayward (Wednesday) this week before finishing out the year in its own Trojan Classic tournament Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.