Big win for Petaluma wrestler Jack Santos

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 17, 2019, 2:53PM
December 17, 2019, 2:53PM

Jack Santos pulled off a big win to lead Petaluma’s efforts in San Marin’s Green and Gold wrestling tournament.

Santos upset Windsor’s North Coast Section ranked Alex Cruz to take first in the 195-pound class.

Nick Trave at 106 pounds also took first as the Trojans finished fifth as a team.

Lukas Bettencourt took third at 145 pounds.

Mario Zarco at 170 pounds and Nick Tarca at 195 pounds were each fourth.

Doug Bloodsworth at 120 pounds and Dylan Baltazar at 113 pounds each finished fifth.

Aiden Webb was sixth in the heavyweight division.

Zach Engler at 126 pound and Julian Chavez at 220 pounds both placed eighth.

Others competing for Petaluma were Hunter Klemenok, Colin Sander, Eli Freeman, Ryan Castiglia and Jagger Williams.

