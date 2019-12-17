Mustangs beginning to find their pace

St. Vincent bounced back from a tough loss in the semifinals to defeat Willows, 47-42, to capture third place in the annual John McMillan Basketball Tournament in Cloverdale.

Center Tyler Pease led all scorers with 18 points, and he grabbed seven rebounds, while all-tourney choice Rory Morgan chipped in with eight points, five rebounds and four steals.

“We played some amazing team defense,” said pleased Mustang coach Scott Himes. “We are at a better spot than we were last year at this time.”

The Mustangs’ improved to 4-6 with the victory.

Host Cloverdale captured the long-running small-school tournament with a 60-46 win over St. Helena in the championship contest. Joshua Lemley of the Eagles was named tourney MVP. The Eagles had to battle back from an early 9-0 deficit to the young Saints to pull out the win with a strong second half.

Traditional tournament entry St. Vincent battled into the winners bracket of the tournament by besting Anderson Valley, 71-25, in the opener on Thursday afternoon. Forward Morgan (6-6) topped Mustang scoring with 17 points.

Two other Mustangs scored in double figures, with guard John Romano chipping in 15 and Joe Sartori adding 12.

In the semifinal game played Friday in front of a noisy Cloverdale crowd, the favored Eagles rattled off 15 unanswered points beginning late in the first stanza to take total command of the game. An 8-8 contest suddenly exploded to 23-8 in favor of Cloverdale, and the Eagles coasted to a 61-34 victory.

Guard Vince Gawronski broke the run midway through the second period when he converted two free throws for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs got balanced scoring, but not much inside against the Eagle defense. A stout zone anchored by the 6-6 twin towers of Lemley and Tyler Ruys prevented any effective entry passes to Mustang center Pease on the low block.

St. Vincent turned to the 3-point shot but had limited success when the game was decided. The Mustangs connected on only 4 of 17 from distance, while the Eagles turned to mid-range drives as they pulled away in the second half.

The tourney champs outscored St. Vincent, 26-14, in the second half.

In the late stages of the contest, St. Vincent lost team leader Gio Antonini to what appeared to be a very painful ankle injury. Antonini, one of the best ball handlers and rebounders on the club, had an initial medical evaluation that he suffered an ankle sprain, and would most likely miss a couple of weeks.

Romano again had a productive scoring night against Cloverdale with seven points to lead the Mustangs, including two triples in the second period. Morgan tossed in six points.

Himes was very impressed with the play of Lemley during the tourney, and he felt his team would have to keep the smooth-shooting senior in check. “He is as good as we have faced this season so far,” said Himes prior to the game.

The junior finished with 5-for-8 from the floor, all on mid-range jumpers from the top of the circle.