Marin Catholic shows T-Girls have work to do

There is still work to be done.

Petaluma rolled into a rare Saturday night home game against visiting Marin Catholic with a glossy 7-1 record in the early season, but the T-Girls had never faced the intensity level introduced to the game by the visiting Lady Wildcats. The result was 17 first half turnovers and an insurmountable 30-12 deficit when both teams broke for the first half break.

A nine point run at the end of the first quarter made the difference after the teams opened with a 6-6 exchange.

There is a positive take away, however. Petaluma rallied to chop the Marin Catholic lead to 11 points on two occasions in the second half before it dropped a 49-35 decision to the well-drilled Wildcats.

Marin Catholic coach Ashley Saia relaxed the full court pressure of her club in the final two periods, but not the intensity. Petaluma responded by outscoring the guests 23-19 in the second half, and looking more like a contender in the Vine Valley Athletic League this season.

Taylor Iacopi was the only hint of a threat in the first half as she drilled a couple of shots from behind the arc and finished with eight of the T-Girl total of 12 at halftime.

The big issue was that Petaluma could not get into a half court set offense with all of its turnovers including four balls tossed wildly into the bleachers.

The second half was a different story, however, as both teams settled into a regular half court game, and the Petaluma team came alive, although it was far too late.

Scoring leader Sherine Arikat who had only three free throws in the early going got into a rhythm, and finished with 14 points to tie Iacopi for T-Girl scoring honors on the night. Arikat took control on the offensive end, and wasn’t denied on her reverse dribble drives to the basket.

Ball handling sophomore point guard Mallory O’Keefe came into the game in the second half, and brought some stability to the T-Girl backcourt game, and tossed in a couple of hoops along the way.

The big issue for Petaluma was the lack of team scoring by the rest of the T-Girls who combined for only seven points.

Hard-working Rose Nevin grabbed eight rebounds, but was held to only a single free throw. The Wildcats got a variety of scoring from eight players in a rotating lineup that was paced by sophomore Schuyler Kallmeyer with 12 points. Marin Catholic had four shots from distance in the critical first half. The visitors have dropped only one game this season, that to Colfax from the Sacramento area in a home tournament game.

The contest concluded a long day of basketball in the T-Girl gym that was

host to a girls junior varsity tournament which began on Friday night. The tourney was captured by Cardinal Newman with a victory over Redwood of Larkspur.