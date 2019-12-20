Subscribe

Casa wins Callan Tournament opener

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 20, 2019, 10:39AM

Casa Grande advanced to the winners bracket of the 14th Annual Brett Callan Memorial Tournament with a convincing 71-45 win over Credo of Rohnert Park on Thursday night.

Other winning teams in earlier games included Del Campo, Urban of San Francisco and Analy.

Del Campo defeated Washington of San Francisco 52-42, Urban upset defending champion Montgomery 60-55 and Analy turned back St. Vincent 68-40.

The Tournament resumes on Friday afternoon with the St. Vincent-Montgomery meeting at 3:30 p.m. Later at 5 p.m. Washington plays Credo.

In the championship bracket Analy will meet Urban at 6:30 p.m. with the feature contest of the night between host Casa and Del Campo following at 8 p.m.

Play will conclude on Saturday in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the battle for seventh place. The fifth place contest begins at 3 p.m. followed by the contest for third place at 4:30 p.m. The championship game will begin at 6 p.m.

