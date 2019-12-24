Gauchos fourth in Callan Tournament

Analy 57 Casa Grande 53

Analy pulled away in the final two minutes to defeat host Casa Grande, 57-53, in the third place game at the 14th Annual Brett Callan Memorial Basketball Tournament Saturday.

The Tigers got balanced scoring. and eased ahead after the two teams were locked in a 48-48 tie mid way through the fourth stanza.

Guard Sonny Gigliotti railed three shots from behind the arc from the left wing to pull the Gauchos into the deadlock. but the game belonged to Analy down the stretch.

“It was a good win for us,” said Tiger coach Jason Carpenter. “We feel good

about where we are right now.”

Gigliotti ended the game with 17 points for the Gauchos while Dom McHale tossed in 12. Hustling sophomore Colin Patchet pulled down six rebounds.

McHale was named to the All-Tournament team for his double figure scoring in all three tournament games.

Sage Boek had 11 points for the Tigers, and was also named to the all-tourney team.

Del Campo came on strong in the final minutes of the championship contest to overhaul Urban of San Francisco in a quickly paced 72-67 victory to claim the Callan title. The Cougars from Fair Oaks outscored Urban 21-12 in the decisive final period.

Damjan Agovic and Jackson Taylor from the Cougars were named to the

all-tournament team. Junior guard Bryce Smith and Blues teammate Ryan Pescherine were also all-tournament selections.

In consolation play, Montgomery ran past Washington of San Francisco, 61-46, paced by impressive 6-7 sophomore Nolan Bessire who had 19 points to go along with teammate Jack Svoma who tossed in 10. Both were named to the all-tournament team. Ray Goda of Washington scored 11 points and was named to the all-tourney team.

In the battle for seventh place, Credo of Rohnert Park outscored St. Vincent, 20-3, in the final stanza to nail down a 66-46 victory. All tourney choice Antival Stopek had 17 points for Credo.

Del Campo 59 Casa Grande 46 Del Campo of Fair Oaks rattled off 12 unanswered points to close out the second quarter, and Casa Grande never completely recovered in a 59-46 semifinal loss on Friday.

The Gauchos managed to chop the deficit to 43-40 in the final stanza on a basket underneath by Rashad Nixon, but could get no closer. Casa was outscored in the final period 16-6.

Del Campo (10-3) moved into the championship game against Urban of San

Francisco. The Blues (7-1) easily got by Analy, 62-45, in the other semifinal contest.

Casa Grande could not penetrate a tenacious Cougar defense on the inside, and relied mostly on outside shooting to stay close most of the way. The Gauchos turned in a solid third stanza by outscoring the guests, 14-5, led by guard Sonny Gigliotti who netted eight points, including a pair of crowd pleasing triples.

Junior forward Jackson Taylor tossed in 18 points on hard-driving shots underneath while 6-7 center Damjan Agovic finished with 13.

The smaller Gauchos got a hustling effort from Patchet who muscled seven rebounds in addition to scoring six points.

The Cougar bench was electric throughout and was cautioned at times to remain seated by the officials. Del Campo coach Dave Nobis good naturely reminded everyone within earshot that, “We don’t live here” in an effort to balance the calls on the floor.