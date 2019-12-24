The good and bad of Christmas

For deadline purposes, I am writing this week’s missive on Monday, but for me it has already been a good Christmas.

For many spending a portion of the holidays in Claremore, Oklahoma may not sound like an ideal location for a happy holiday, but it is where my sister and her family now reside following the Tubbs Fire.

She and her family, like myself, came out of that disaster homeless, but blessed. Thanks to insurance and the help of many wonderful friends, we have been able to recover in what, in retrospect, was in a reasonably rapid short period.

She, her husband and grown son chose to relocate. I chose to remain in the area. It worked out for all of us.

But, as I sat around their present-engulfed tree, my contentment was clouded with thoughts of those who were less fortunate.

I thought about those who are still recovering from what me and my sister selfishly refer to as “our fire,” and of the victims of the Kincaide Fire who are just now starting the long road to recovery.

From there, as I gazed into the twinkling lights of the Christmas tree with a brightly shinning large front yard in the background, I thought of those camped along the Joe Rodota trail.

I especially thought of the children who can’t understand what all the fuss is about and are excited by a warm teddy bear or a plastic truck.

I thought of the reason so many of them are hungry and cold. I thought about the parents who are so hooked on drugs of differing varieties and potencies that they have simply quit caring about themselves or their children.

I thought about the parents who do care and are hurting so badly that they cannot provide a better Christmas for their little ones.

As I sat there enjoying the warmth and love of my sister’s home so far away from where she enjoyed so many family holidays with loved ones, some, like our parents, now passed on, I also thought of so many people who do care.

Christmas is indeed a joyous time. People are more tolerant, even of other drivers, they are more forgiving, more caring, more cheerful.

And people do care. People in Petaluma, California and Claremore Oklahoma collect toys, donate food, fill Salvation Army kettles, distribute warm coats and hug their neighbors.

People do care.

Just before I doze off I think of the special 7-year-old in my life. When told he had better be good or all Santa would leave him for Christmas was a lump of coal, he asked innocently, “What’s coal?”

As Elvis asks, “Why can’t every day be just like Christmas?”

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)