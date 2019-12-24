Trojan Classic added to holiday tournament list

There is a new feature in the North Bay holiday basketball tournament world. Added for the first time is the Trojan Classic hosted by Petaluma High School.

The tournament is in a different format than the traditional bracket tournament.

For one thing, the tournament features both boys and girls teams. For another it is a round-robin affair with each team facing every other team once.

Participating in the boys classic are Elsie Allen, Rancho Cotate and Capuchino from San Bruno, along with the host Trojans.

Playing on the girls side are Foothill, Santa Rosa and St. Vincent along with the host T-Girls.

Friday’s opening night schedule has Elsie Allen’s boys opening the tournament against host Petaluma at 3 p.m.; Foothill’s girls playing Petaluma’s T-Girls at 4:30 p.m.; St. Vincent’s girls playing Santa Rosa at 6 p.m, and Rancho Cotate’s boys concluding the night against Capuchino.

Saturday, St. Vincent’s girls face Foothill at noon; Capuchino’s boys challenge Elsie Allen at 1:30 p.m., Santa Rosa’s girls play Petaluma at 3 p.m. and Rancho Cotate’s boys play Petaluma at 4:30 p.m.

After taking time off to welcome in the new year, the tournament wraps up on Monday with Foothill’s girls meeting Santa Rosa at 3 p.m., Elsie Allen’s boys playing Rancho Cotate at 4:30 p.m., St. Vincent’s girls playing Petaluma at 6 p.m. and Capuchino’s boys playing the Trojans at 7:30 p.m.