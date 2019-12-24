Petaluma girls show strength in tournament

Petaluma’s Trojans had some exceptional efforts in the Brittany David Invitational girls wrestling tournament. By weight class, this is how the Trojans fared.

At 106: Brooklyn Shattuck was fourth. She received a first-match bye and then defeated Sophia Stagnaro of Kimball by pin in the quarter finals before losing to Hermelinda Mendoza of Liberty by pin in the semifinals. She came back to pin Simone Infante of Sheldon, but lost the match for third by a 15-3 decision to Diana Olivarez. Amelia Grevin placed seventh. She won her first match by pin over Maddie Hammerschmidt of Fredom, but then lost two matches before coming back to win by pin over both Vanessa Lopez of Dougherty Valley and Annie Ye of Lowell.

At 126 pounds: Bella Miller received a first-round bye, but lost in the second round before coming back to beat Hailey Oshita of Palo Alto by pin.

She lost in the consolation round to Cameron Hibbard of Dougherty Valley.

At 131 pounds: Kimberly Larsen received a first-round bye, before losing in the quarterfinals to Ruby Duncun of Foothill. She then came back through the consolation bracket to win three straight matches by pin, defeating Lavyance Aguilar of Northgate to take third place.

At 137 pounds: Logan Pomi placed fifth. She received a first-match bye and then pinned Andrea Jacinto of Armijo before losing by pin. She came back to pin Olivia Fisher of Dublin and Elisa Jaquez of Kelseyville. Adriana Borjas was fourth. After receiving a first-round bye, she pinned Sky Mallamo of Santa Rosa and Elma Torres of Merill West. She lost by pin and then was pinned in the match for third place, finishing fourth.

160 pounds: Carla Maldonado placed fourth. She received a first round bye, and then pinned Caylee Cook of McQueen and Kassidy Garzon of Chico, before losing two matches by pin to end up in fourth place.