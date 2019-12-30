VVAL boys try to dethrone basketball champion Napa

The new years brings a second pennant chase for Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball teams with everyone in pursuit of Napa’s rampaging Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies roared through all opposition in the VVAL’s first season, battling to an undefeated (12-0) league championship and going 23-6 overall. As the league season starts, here is how the boys teams are shaping up.

Napa’s Grizzlies are off to a slow start. Going into last weekend’s Bambauer Holiday Classic Tournament at Redwood High School in Larkspur, they had won just two of 10 games.

The Grizzlies have been hampered by an injury to football super star Brock Bowers, who has been out with a hand injury. The 6-4, 220-pound forward gives Napa a strong inside presence when he is in the lineup.

Other key Grizzlies are returning varsity veterans Spencer Gorman, Tyler Oda, Jack Hunbter, Danny Ruiz and Brayden Greenlee.

Napa hosts Sonoma Valley Friday in its first league game.

American Canyon’s Coyotes are also off to a slow start with a 2-5 record as they play at Benicia tonight (Jan. 2).

But the Coyotes also got off to a slow start last season before coming strong once league started, ending second with a solid 8-4 mark. Overall, they were 14-14. Four of their losses have been by five points or less.

Senior guard Oliver Aandahl carries much of the American Canyon scoring load. Junior forward Gabriel Patrick is also off to a strong start.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos are looking to hit their stride under new coach Chris Gutendorf, Casa was 3-6 going into the Sonoma County Classic last weekend at Piner.

Casa finished 6-6 in the VVAL last season and were 14-13 overall.

The Gauchos are led by returning senior Taju Grant. Sonny Gigliotti has developed into a scoring threat while Dominic McHale has provided both scoring and rebounding strength.

Sonoma Valley’s Dragons were 4-5 on the season, but working on a two-game winning streak going into last weekend’s Dixon Ram Jam Winter Classic.

The Dragons showed they could play in the VVAL in its first season, finishing 6-6 in league and 16-12 overall.

The Dragons’ top point makers are both sophomores. Guard Dom Girish is averaging 19.4 points per game, while Anders Mathison also averages double digits and provides solid rebounding.

Vintage’s Crushers are off to a decent start with a 6-4 pre-season record going into last weekend’s Dougherty Valley Tournament.

The Crushers were something of a disappointment last season, finishing with a 10-14 record and going 5-7 in VVAL play.

Senior guard Imani Lopez has emerged as the Crushers scoring leader, while Ethan Hemmelin and Blake Murray have also shown basket-making abililty.

Petaluma’s Trojans are looking more and more like title contenders under new coach Anton Lyons.

The Trojans struggled last season, going 3-9 and finishing 6-19 overall, but this season were 7-2 going into last weekend’s Petaluma Classic.

Junior Esteban Bermudez, already a varsity veteran, has taken over directing the offense from the point guard position. The Trojans have been getting strong inside play from Julian Garahan, Alex Siedler and Ryan Sullivan and good point production from sophomore guard Ryan Giacomini.

Justin-Siena’s Braves go into league play with a break-even pre-league season. Going into a tournament in Oakland last weekend, the Braves were 4-4 against non-league foes.

Last season the Braves were 12-14, but won only two league games.

The Braves are led by senior Liam McDevitt, a sharp-shooting guard with good size (6-2). They are also counting heavily on young players including sophomore Robert Sanglacomo and freshman Vincent Jackson.