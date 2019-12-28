Both Petaluma teams win on Trojan Classic first night

Both host teams had strong starts in the first Petaluma Classic basketball tournament being played at Petaluma High School.

The tournament is a round-robin affair with four teams in both a boys and girls division.

The boys division is officially the Enso Wealth Management Classic. In Friday’s first night’s play, the host Trojans opened the tournament with a 63-41 win over Elsie Allen. In the other boys game, Rancho Cotate romped over Capuchino from San Bruno, 74-53

On the girls side, Petaluma’s T-Girls easily handled Foothill, 57-21, while St. Vincent lost to Santa Rosa, 64-21.

Today, the St. Vincent girls play Foothill at noon, Capuchino’s boys contest Elsie Allen at 1:30, Petaluma girls play Santa Rosa at 3 and Rancho Cotate’s boys play Petaluma at 4:30.The classic concludes Monday with Foothill’s girls facing Santa Rosa at 3 p.m., Elsie Allen’s boys taking on Rancho Cotate at 4:30, St. Vincent’s girls playing Petaluma at 6 and Capuchino’s boys Playing Petaluma at 7:30.

Elsie Allen’s scrappy boys team hung with Petaluma through the first half Friday afternoon, but the Trojans opened the second half with a 12-0 run to take a 40-25 lead, and after that the issue was never in doubt.

Julian Garrahan dominating inside and Liam Gotschall with a pair of emotion-rising drives, led the decisive run.

The 6-5 Garrahan ruled the paint and finished with a game-high 16 points. Ryan Sullivan was also effective underneath the basket, and scored 11 points, a total matched by sophomore Ryan Giacomini, who scored six in a strong second period.

Ten Trojans helped with the scoring, and everyone played tenacious defense that forced Elsie Allen into 20 turnovers.

David Roldan led the Lobos with eight points.

Petaluma’s girls had an even more dominating performance in their first classic game, cruising past Football. Bella Weinberg hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring, and went on to a strong all-around performance with seven points and control of the inside. She, like all the T-Girls, played limited minutes as coach sophie Bihn shuffled all nine players from an illness and vacation-depleted team in and out of the lineup.

Petaluma scored the first 10 points of the game, and led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Foothill scored just one basket in each of the first two periods against Petaluma’s aggressive defenders.

Gabby McVay provided some excitement in the one-sided game when she drained three long-range bombs in succession in the third period as the Petaluma lead reached its high point of 46-7. She finished with 11 points.

Petaluma’s season-long point leader, Sheriene Arikat, scored 16 in her limited playing time.

St. Vincent’s girls got in over their competitive heads against Santa Rosa’s Panthers in their first game.

The Mustangs battled and, at times, were able to execute their offense well, but their shots would not find the bottom of the basket as they fell behind, 11-4, at the end of the first period and never recovered.

Taking advantage of their superior height, the Panthers scored almost at will, if not on the first shot, on the second, third and sometime fourth attempt.

St. Vincent did provide a buzz for its fans when Sophia Skubic and Alex Ditizio drilled 3-pointers in the second quarter, with Ditizio’s coming just before the halftime buzzer. She scored 10 points in the game.

Santa Rosa’s 6-2 Karen Codding, one of the best players in the Redwood Empire, was as good as advertised, leading the Panthers with 14 points. Maddie Duncan scored 13 and Mia Locks 11 for the winners.

In the final game of the evening, Andrew Pengel led Rancho Cotate’s boys to a comeback win over Capuchino’s Mustangs.

The Mustangs led 18-13 after the first quarter, but the Cougars out scored them 24-6 in the second period to take control of the game.