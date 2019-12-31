Gauchos lose three in Sonoma Classic

Casa Grande continued to play inconsistent basketball in pre-league play as the Gauchos fell to Maria Carrillo, 64-48, in the contest for seventh place in the Sonoma Valley Classic at Piner on Saturday afternoon.

It was the second loss for Casa at the hands of the Pumas this season as the Gauchos dropped a 70-58 decision earlier in their coach Ed Iacopi Gym. The Gauchos finished at 3-9 heading into Vine Valley League play.

Maria Carrillo found its long range shooting eye in pulling away from the Gauchos in the first half, 35-25, and the Pumas were never challenged. The Pumas could not buy as basket in a second round loss to Novato, but came back relaxed to knock in seven 3-point shots in the first half against Casa Grande.

Alex Dipman led the way with four shots from distance, and the Pumas finished with 10 from behind the stripe to pull away from the Gauchos in the second half.

Casa Grande coach Chris Gutendorf again experimented with a variety of lineup combinations but, the Gauchos could never get into rhythm in the battle of long-range shooting. The Gauchos were 11 for 30 in the first half, and hurt themselves with three unforced turnovers.

Promising sophomores Tory Cain and Colin Patchet continue to give Casa Grande hope for the League season. Cain found seams in the defensive wing, and railed 12 points from distance. He finished with a team high 17 for the contest.

Cain was the top scorer in two of the three Gaucho games in the tournament.

Patchet added nine points, grabbed five rebounds and battled for three loose balls to help the Gaucho cause. He left briefly with a leg injury, walking off in front of the Gaucho bench before returning.

Normally high scoring forward Dom McHale sat this one out, but the Gauchos got some good part-time effort from Rashad Nixon who scored seven points along with two assists.

Cardinal Newman held on to defeat host Piner, 54-52, in a very exciting tournament title game. Other results included Mt. Eden edging Drake, 49-46, inovertime for third place, and Santa Rosa nudging Novato, 49-46, for consolation honors.

Santa Rosa 71 Casa Grande 54

Santa Rosa handed Casa its fourth consecutive loss with a 71-54 decision on Friday in a second-round game. A big 23-12 rally in the second period by the Panthers (7-6) made it an uphill battle the rest of the way.

The difference between the two clubs was on the offensive glass. Santa Rosa got solid positioning underneath, and earned 13 additional shots on second chance efforts. Senior center Tyler Edwards (6-4) muscled his way to eight rebounds and 10 points in the third period to lead the way.

McHale got off to a strong start for the Gauchos with six points and three rebounds in the first half, but Casa could not contain Santa Rosa in the pivotal second stanza when the difference between the two clubs expanded to double figures.

Casa coach Gutendorf substituted several combinations of players in an effort to keep pace with the Panthers, but Santa Rosa gradually pulled away, and was never headed. Jonah Siebels had a productive span off the bench before halftime with a team-leading seven points.

The Gauchos failed to convert on nine free throw opportunities in the second half, and it crippled any comeback efforts that they may have had. Several of the misses came on the lead half of one-and-one opportunities.

McHale finished with 13 points to pace the Gauchos while Taiju Grant scored all of his 12 points in the second half.

Santa Rosa’s Edwards led everybody with 18 points. He got strong support from

Braden Leslie with 16 points.

In the first round of the tournament, Casa Grande was handed a lopsided 77-38 loss by finalist Piner. Cain had 10 points for the Gauchos.