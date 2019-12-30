Subscribe

Zarco Outstanding Wrestler in Pittsburg Tournament

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 30, 2019, 2:35PM

Led by the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Mario Zarco, Petaluma’s Trojans took third place out of 28 teams in the Pittsburg Invitational Tournament.

Zarco was undefeated at 160 pounds. Teammate Ryan Castiglia was third in the same weight class.

Petaluma had several other outstanding efforts in the tournament.

Lukas Bettencourt was second at 147 pounds and Nat Corwin third in the same weight class.

Also finishing third were Dylan Balazar (113), Jagger Williams (185) and Aiden Webb (heavyweight).

Colin Yates was sixth at 108 pounds.

Amelia Grevin’s third-place finish at 101 pounds highlighted the Petaluma girls participation in the Queen of the Mat Tournament.

Logan Pomi took fourth place at 137 poinds, Adriana Borjas was sixth at 131 pounds and Carla Maldonado Chairez was eighth at 160 pounds.

Kim Larsen went 3-1 at 128 pounds while Kathryn Samford was 1-2 at 106 pounds.

Petaluma finished 13th out of 45 teams in the tournament.

