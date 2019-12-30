What’s ahead for area sports?

Wednesday was the first of 366 days in the year 2020. It was significant mainly for the Rose Parade, college football games and, for some, recovery from welcoming it into existence.

But it is also significant for a new beginning. It is a mark on the calendar, but it also gives us a chance for a new beginning. It is an opportunity to either erase the troubles of the past year or build on its accomplishments.

As we look forward to the leap year, here are a few things to watch for in local sports in 2020.

The heavens willing and the embers don’t fly, we look forward to a fire-free year with decent, if not great, air quality. The Petaluma City Schools District has built into its calendar for the upcoming year an optional week for school closures. The best thing we can ask for is a year where that option doesn’t have to be used.

It will be a year of change in local football. John Antonio is now firmly established as Casa Grande coach; St. Vincent joins the North Bay League and Petaluma is due for a healthy season. Of all the high school sports, the one that could be most dramatically changed is football.

Speaking of football, look for a continued push both nationally and locally to change youth football from a tackle to a flag game. I have some opinions about the matter, but I will save them for another time.

We are, of course, right in the middle of the basketball season, with the new year signaling the start of league play. From what we’ve seen and read about so far, watch for Petaluma’s boys to be the surprise of the VVAL and look out for St. Vincent’s boys to be strong in the North Central League after a very tough pre-league season that has distorted their record.

On the girls side, Petaluma and Casa Grande could both be in the thick of the VVAL title chase. Watch for the two head-to-head clashes between Petaluma and Casa Grande girls to be among the most exciting high school events of the year.

There are too many sports and they are too far off for our crystal ball to provide any clear magnifications, but it doesn’t take a Nostradamus to foresee excellent seasons for the Petaluma and St. Vincent volleyball teams, the Casa Grande track and cross country teams (can anyone say state?), the Petaluma wrestling team, the Petaluma and St. Vincent softball teams, the Casa Grande and Petaluma boys lacrosse teams and the Casa Grande girls team and the Petaluma and Casa Grande badminton teams.

I deliberately did not mention high school baseball because Petaluma baseball is in a class of its own. Petaluma High, Casa Grande and St. Vincent may not again win league championships, but they will all be in the hunt. Baseball in our area is in a special category and 2020 will be no different.

Youth sports, of course, will continue to flourish with baseball and softball leading the way, but look for continued growth in lacrosse and soccer. There also seems to be a trend toward more kids playing organized basketball, particularly the girls.

The year will bring a renewed interest in Little League baseball, with the Valley Little League beginning to rebound from a couple of years of contraction.

Don’t expect a lot of major facilities projects now that both Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools have new fields, new tracks and Petaluma’s now pool has been completed.

Don’t hold your breath, but this could be the year the long anticipated full-size baseball diamond is added to the East Washington Street Park.

Biggest facility need for high school sports is renovation of the Casa Grande gym, but it probably won’t happen this year.

In retrospect, 2019 was a pretty good sports year for Petaluma sports, but 2020 could be even better. I have no evidence, but I do have a feeling on the top of my bald head that something spectacular is going to happen. I just don’t know what.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)