Four Gauchos, two Trojans football all-league

Senior Matt Herrera, who led Casa Grande to a win over Petaluma in the Egg Bowl, leads the list of South County players chosen to the All Vine Valley Athletic League football team.

Herrera, who missed one game with an injury, rushed for 715 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and scored seven rushing touchdowns. He also grabbed nine passes for 78 yards and played defensive linebacker.

His backfield running mate, Dominic Giomi was also named to the first team. He rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns. He played in the secondary on defense.

Also on the first team were Dominic McHale and Ryan Kasper.

McHale led the Gauchos in receiving with 29 catches for 487 yards and nine touchdowns and also played in the defensive backfield.

Kasper, a sophomore, was the team’s leading defender with 115 tackles. He was also used at running back on offense.

Chosen to the first team from Petaluma were Randall Braziel and Gianni Johnson.

The two seniors were consistent standouts in a Petaluma season where injuries made inconsistency the norm. Braziel played running back and linebacker, while Johnson was the key to the Petaluma defense from his backfield position.

Chosen to the second team from Casa Grande were two-way lineman Jack Faris, receiver/defensive back Antonio Bernardini, two-way lineman Johnny Fragakis and defensive lineman Aaron Junnila.

Petaluma defensive back/quarterback Jack Hartman and two-way lineman Jack Santos were selected to th second team.

Sonoma Valley’s running back/linebacker Adrian Alvarez was a first-team selection while running back/defensive back Jose Garcia and defensive end Cristian Cazarez were picked to the second team.